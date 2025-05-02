50 Analysts Assess Amazon.com: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 50 analysts have evaluated Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|21
|27
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|7
|7
|2
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Amazon.com and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $248.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $288.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.5%.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$235.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$225.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$212.00
|$215.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$250.00
|$240.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$265.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$270.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$245.00
|$248.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$288.00
|$287.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$220.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$240.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$253.00
|$272.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$220.00
|$260.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$248.00
|$275.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$275.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$220.00
|$255.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Outperform
|$250.00
|$306.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$275.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$270.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$225.00
|$273.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$280.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$245.00
|$280.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Lowers
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$285.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$265.00
|James Lee
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$255.00
|$285.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$225.00
|$257.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$220.00
|$270.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Announces
|Buy
|$280.00
|-
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$250.00
|$275.00
|Nicholas Jones
|Citizens Capital Markets
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$203.00
|$207.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$285.00
|$275.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$273.00
|$275.00
|Tom Forte
|Maxim Group
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$260.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$235.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$235.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$265.00
|$255.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Michael Graham
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$265.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$230.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$265.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$245.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$207.00
|$212.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$225.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amazon.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
To gain a panoramic view of Amazon.com's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.
Discovering Amazon.com: A Closer Look
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
A Deep Dive into Amazon.com's Financials
Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Amazon.com displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
