50 Analysts Assess Amazon.com: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 50 analysts have evaluated Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 21 27 2 0 0 Last 30D 5 9 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 10 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 7 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amazon.com and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $248.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $288.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.5%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $235.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $212.00 $215.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $240.00 $265.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $260.00 $270.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $245.00 $248.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $288.00 $287.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $253.00 $272.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $220.00 $260.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $248.00 $275.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $235.00 $275.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $250.00 $306.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Outperform $195.00 $275.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $230.00 $270.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $225.00 $273.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $245.00 $280.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $240.00 $285.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $265.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $255.00 $285.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $225.00 $257.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $220.00 $270.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $280.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $250.00 $275.00 Nicholas Jones Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $203.00 $207.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $285.00 $275.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $273.00 $275.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Buy $280.00 $260.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $265.00 $235.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $280.00 $235.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $265.00 $255.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $280.00 $280.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $280.00 $265.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $270.00 $270.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $260.00 $230.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $270.00 $265.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $245.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $207.00 $212.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $265.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amazon.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Amazon.com's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.

Discovering Amazon.com: A Closer Look

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

A Deep Dive into Amazon.com's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

