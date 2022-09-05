5.6%of this CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for CVS Health Corporation's (NYSE:CVS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CVS Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Prem Shah, for US$329k worth of shares, at about US$105 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$99.44. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Prem Shah.

Prem Shah sold a total of 4.82k shares over the year at an average price of US$106. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:CVS Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

I will like CVS Health better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of CVS Health

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CVS Health insiders own about US$313m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CVS Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CVS Health insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of CVS Health, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CVS Health. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for CVS Health and we suggest you have a look.

Of course CVS Health may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.