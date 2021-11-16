5.3%of this Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Eagle Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EGBN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Eagle Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President, Antonio Marquez, sold US$111k worth of shares at a price of US$55.38 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$60.35. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 5.3% of Antonio Marquez's stake. Antonio Marquez was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:EGBN Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2021

Does Eagle Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Eagle Bancorp insiders own 6.7% of the company, currently worth about US$130m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eagle Bancorp Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eagle Bancorp shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Eagle Bancorp insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

