5-year German yields briefly positive as traders price in 50 bps of ECB hikes in 2022

By Yoruk Bahceli

Feb 4 (Reuters) - German five-year bond yields briefly turned positive for the first time since 2018 on Friday, as traders continued to ramp up bets on rate hikes this year following the European Central Bank's hawkish turn a day earlier.

ECB president Christine Lagarde chose at the bank's policy meeting press conference not to repeat her past comment that a 2022 rate hike is very unlikely. She acknowledged the bloc's inflationary situation has changed following an unexpected record high reading in January.

Sources after the meeting told Reuters that a decision to dial back stimulus now looks likely in March, starting with a faster-than-expected draw-down of the bank's bond purchases.

After a sharp repricing following the meeting, money markets bets on ECB hikes rose further on Friday to price in a first, 10 basis-point rate hike by June 2022 and 50 bps worth of hikes by December. IRPR

Shorter-dated bonds, which are aligned with interest rate expectations,bore the brunt of Friday's sell-off as traders ramped up their bets on rate hikes from the ECB.

Germany's five-year yield briefly rose above 0% for the first time since May 2018. DE5YT=RR

The Dutch five-year yield also rose above 0%, for the first time since November 2018. NL5YT=RR

Two-year yields continued to lead the sell-off and were up 7 bps by 0922 GMT.

The repricing of rates expectations from the ECB has led to a dramatic shift in the short-end of the euro-area yield curve. Germany's two-year yield is up 33 bps this week in its biggest weekly rise since 2008.

"The scale of the sell-off in euro rates is evident that the ECB's pivot caught the market by surprise," said Rohan Khanna, strategist at UBS.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 1 bp to 0.16%, having risen as much as 5 bps in earlier trade.

Two- and five-year bond yields were also off the day's highs, with the five-year yield back below 0%, dropping 6 bps from its peak in earlier Friday trade.

Italian bond yields, which surged some 20 bps on Thursday, briefly rose to a new high since May 2020 at 1.73% and were last up 2 bps to 1.67%. The closely-watched risk premium they pay over Germany briefly rose above 153 bps, the highest since September 2020. IT10YT=RR

"I think most of this market reaction is also due to positioning, liquidity and stop losses," said Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"I don't think markets have a grasp of what's going on.... They are trading more from a risk perspective than anything else."

The yield curve continued to flatten and the gap between five and 30-year yields narrowed to the smallest since 2008, following a similar move in the 10-30 yield segment on Thursday, a move investors say shows concern that early hikes to stamp out inflation may hurt economic growth.

Later in the session focus will turn to U.S. jobs data.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Peter Graff)

