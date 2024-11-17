5 Wisconsin Cities That Are Among America’s Most Livable Areas for Middle-Class Families

Moving to the Midwest may be worth it for middle-class families seeking areas with reasonable cost of living. Key findings from a GOBankingRates study indicate 25 cities, many of which are Midwestern, provide these families with comfortable lifestyles.

GOBankingRates determined which cities are most livable for middle-class families by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Each city’s livability score is sourced from AreaVibes.

Keep reading for the five Wisconsin cities considered most livable for middle-class families.

Whitefish Bay

Population: 14,804

14,804 Median income: $142,356

$142,356 Annual cost of living: $74,862

$74,862 Livability score: 93

Shorewood

Population: 13,707

13,707 Median income: $87,161

$87,161 Annual cost of living: $68,479

$68,479 Livability score: 92

Middleton

Population: 21,864

21,864 Median income: $87,333

$87,333 Annual cost of living: $75,762

$75,762 Livability score: 90

Verona

Population: 14,040

14,040 Median income: $109,960

$109,960 Annual cost of living: $74,699

$74,699 Livability score: 90

Wausau

Population: 39,906

39,906 Median income: $59,259

$59,259 Annual cost of living: $45,071

$45,071 Livability score: 90

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable cities for a middle-class family. GOBankingRates found the median national income from the United States Census American Community Survey. The Pew Research Center defines the middle class as two-thirds the median income to double the median income, allowing for the calculation of the middle-class income range across the United States. The median income for each city was found from the American Community Survey. Locations with median household incomes outside the middle-class range were removed for this study. For each middle-class city, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. All locations with a livability below 90 were removed. For each remaining location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for a family of four, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a married couple with kids, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 23, 2024.

