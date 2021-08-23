5 Winning ETFs of Last Week That Were Up At Least 2.9%

Wall Street was subdued last week due to the Fed’s taper talks. The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and China's persistent crackdown on its tech sector also weighed on the global markets. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq have lost 0.6%, 1.11% and 0.7% last week.

Investors’ sentiment, however, restored to close out the week after Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he could adjust his views on the Fed QE tapering if the Delta variant wreaks havoc on the economy, as quoted on the Street.com article. As a result, indexes gained handsomely on the final day of the week and lowered weekly losses. Notably, Kaplan said earlier this month he wanted a QE tapering announcement as early as in September.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning ETFs of the last week.

ETFs in Focus

The Short De-Spac ETF SOGU – Up 10%

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The Short De-SPAC ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund that attempts to achieve the inverse of the return of the De-SPAC Index. The index offers pure-play exposure to private companies that come public as the result of a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. The fund’s expense ratio is 1.05%.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF BDRY – Up 7.2%

The underlying Capesize 5TC Index, Panamax 4TC Index & Supramax 6TC Index measure rates for shipping dry bulk freight. Gradual global reopening continues to help this fund. A commodity boom is driving the prices as demand for shipping is high. Ultra-easy monetary and fiscal policies as well as supply chain issues and higher demand from e-commerce companies are also boost the shipping ETF (read: This Multibagger ETF Still Looks Like a Buy: Here's Why).

Philippines iShares MSCI ETF EPHE – Up 4%

Philippines’ stocks gained last week despite regional downtrend as “investors remain optimistic there won’t be another round of stricter quarantine measures which could further dampen economic activities in the country,” as quoted on a source. Despite the Philippine government’s downgrade of its 2021 growth target, investors betted big on bargain stocks of that market, per the source.

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF GXG – Up 3.7%

The underlying MSCI All Colombia Select 25/50 Index is designed to represent the performance of the Broad Colombian Equity Universe, while including constituents with minimum level of liquidity and applying the MSCI 25/50 Indexes methodology. The expense ratio of the fund is 0.62%.

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF DWCR – Up 2.9%

The underlying Dorsey Wright Country and Stock Momentum Index selects at least ten countries with the highest relative strength among the universe of 41 foreign countries on a quarterly basis. The fund’s expense ratio is 1.36%.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.