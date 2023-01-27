5 Wildly Expensive Grocery Staples and What You Can Replace Them With

Whether due to soaring inflation, supply chain issues or potentially deadly viruses, food prices are out of control. According to the most recent data available through the Consumer Price Index, food at home costs 11.8% more than it did a year ago.

Things like cereals and bakery goods have increased by over 16% compared to last December. Dairy and related products have gone up over 15%, and even non-alcoholic beverages have seen a significant rise in cost.

Nearly every category of consumables has seen a jump in price including grocery staples. Luckily, there are some cheaper alternatives that you can find for these outrageously priced products. Here are five wildly expensive grocery staples and what you can replace them with.

Eggs

Replace With: Applesauce

The price of eggs has increased nearly 60% compared to last December. Inflation is not the sole reason for the drastic jump. Avian influenza (bird flu) has infected an estimated 58 million birds.

A press release issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service indicates that the 2022-23 bird flu is one of the deadliest on record.

If the cost of eggs has you reconsidering whether to bake that box of brownies, think again. There are several delicious and cheaper alternatives to those pricey eggs. In most recipes, you can replace the egg with ¼ cup of unsweetened applesauce. You also can use things like mashed bananas and yogurt depending on what you are making.

Butter

Replace With: Vegetable or Canola Oil

Eggs weren’t the only baking essential that went up; butter and margarine also increased significantly compared to last year. The Consumer Price Index shows that butter rose 31.4% since December 2021 while margarine jumped a jaw-dropping 43.8%.

If you are using butter on a regular basis for cooking but don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for the fat, you can always use oil as a substitute. Vegetable or canola oil is a good alternative in recipes that call for butter or margarine.

Soda

Replace With: Carbonated Water

If you are a soda drinker, you likely have felt the pinch in the grocery aisle. According to The News & Observer, the price of a can of soda has increased almost 45% in the South over the past two years. Increases in the prices of aluminum and other materials and labor are likely to blame.

There are, however, several cheaper options to explore that may even help you get healthy. As noted in U.S. News & World Report, if you drink a lot of soda you can explore things like a carbonation system. While the upfront cost may be jarring, over time it will be significantly less expensive than grabbing a 12-pack of your favorite pop. You also can get the machines at pretty good discounts or secondhand.

The popular publication offers several other alternatives to pricey cans as well. For instance, if you need caffeine you can explore the wide array of brewable teas that will cost you mere pennies to make. Or, you can also just quench your thirst with water. While not as fancy, it will do wonders for your overall health and pocketbook.

Orange Juice

Replace With: Frozen Concentrate

Fruit in general has increased, but a deep freeze combined with hurricanes and a devastating citrus tree disease have hit Florida orange groves hard. The perfect storm has resulted in lower production than normal, causing manufacturers to raise prices.

If you love OJ with your breakfast, you can always look for the generic version instead of buying a name brand. For a deeper deal, consider frozen concentrate. You can stock up when it is on sale and save it in your freezer.

Lettuce

Replace With: Cabbage

The Consumer Price Index has the price of lettuce at almost 25% more than it was in December 2021. Inflation may be partially to blame, but a recent article in Bon Appétit suggests that there may be other contributing factors. An “insect-borne virus” knocked out vast amounts of lettuce crops last fall.

Cabbage is an excellent substitute for lettuce and is, in most cases, a lot less expensive. Other considerations can be cucumbers or kale. Any of these will make a delectable addition to your salad until the lettuce crops can recover and bring down the price.

