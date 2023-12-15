News & Insights

5 Week High for Beef Sales

December 15, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Cattle futures closed 47 to 70 cents in the black on Thursday, with 0.3% gains. USDA confirmed some light cash activity near $167-$168 on Thursday. CME showed no deliveries for Dec futures, with the oldest dated long listed as 3/22 – when futures were $166. Feeder cattle futures closed the day with triple digit gains of as much as $2.50. The March contract was up by 1% for the day and remains 77 cents above the Jan contract. Nov ’24 futures settled the day with a $24.77 premium to Jan. The CME Feeder Cattle Index weakened another $2.32 weaker to $216.05 for 12/11. 

Weekly Export Sales data from USDA showed a 5-wk high for beef sales with 10,563 MT booked during the week that ended 12/07. Declining boxed beef prices likely helped attract buyers. The week’s export was listed as 14.5k MT for a 756.6k MT yearly total. That remains 14% behind last year’s pace. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Thursday had Choice 68 cents stronger and Select 95 cents weaker. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter for the week was 505k head through Thursday, compared to 502k head last week and 485k during the same week last year.  

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $167.925, up $0.700,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $171.575, up $0.625,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $168.750, up $0.475,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $219.350, up $1.975

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $220.125, up $2.275

