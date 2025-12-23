5 Wealth-Building Habits To Start in 2026 — Even if No One Ever Taught You About Money

You’d like to make this year your year. It’s time to get your mind, body and money in line. While you can download a meditation app or stream workout videos online, you might still feel unsure about one of your biggest goals: building wealth. Nobody taught you how to manage money when you were growing up. So should you abandon your New Year’s resolution before the ball even drops?

Absolutely not.

According to Latina wealth activist and RQZA founder Lea Landaverde, there’s no time like the present to give yourself the gift of financial independence — even if you are starting from scratch. GOBankingRates caught up with Landaverde to learn which wealth-building habits matter most for people at the beginning of their financial journeys and how small, consistent steps can add up once the confetti from their New Year’s parties has been swept away.

1. Start With the Basics

If you decided to take up running in the new year, you wouldn’t expect yourself to suddenly run a six-minute mile. You’d start with the basics — learning proper form, pacing yourself and building endurance over time. The same principle applies to building wealth.

Landaverde wants you to get a clear understanding of exactly where you stand financially, including how much money you have in core accounts such as checking, savings and any employer-sponsored retirement accounts.

From there, focus on building an emergency fund. Even a small cushion, like a few hundred dollars, can help move you out of crisis mode when an unexpected expense hits. With this foundation in place, you can begin tackling debt. Review your credit card statements or any loans you have to identify what you owe and where interest is costing you the most.

“Look at high-interest debt with honesty, not shame, and make a simple plan for it,” Landaverde said.

That plan might include exploring popular repayment strategies, such as the snowball or avalanche methods, or working with a financial planner or credit counselor.

Another basic task Landaverde recommends early on is automating wherever you can.

“Automate one thing, whether it’s savings or investing,” she said. “These small steps create real momentum when you’re starting from scratch.”

2. Give Yourself Credit — Emotionally

When you’re learning how to manage and grow your money for the first time, it’s easy to feel behind, especially when comparing yourself with peers who may have grown up with more financial guidance. But shame and self-doubt will not help you build wealth faster.

Landaverde encourages you to remember that you’re building skills nobody taught you. Your willingness to learn — even when it feels uncomfortable — is powerful and something to be proud of.

“Wealth is a skill you learn, not something you’re either ‘good’ or ‘bad’ at,” she said. “Focus on being consistent, not perfect.”

She also emphasizes that first-generation Americans often underestimate their strengths.

“Give yourself credit — first-gen folks are some of the most resourceful people out there,” she said. “That resilience absolutely translates to wealth-building.”

3. Set Up Your Financial Safety Net

Before you can grow your wealth over time, you need a financial safety net. That includes a starter emergency fund, appropriate insurance for your life stage and responsibilities, and healthy credit habits.

Once you’ve got these pieces in place, you can get more strategically adventurous, like investing even a small amount every month.

“It builds confidence, and time does the heavy lifting,” Landaverde said.

4. Establish Short-Term Goals

You’ve probably heard the saying that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. In personal finance, those steps are clearer when you know where you’re headed. Landaverde recommends setting long-term goals to provide direction, while also creating short-term milestones that keep you motivated.

“Set long-term goals so you have a direction, not just vibes,” she said. “And check in with your plan every year. Life changes, and your money plan should evolve with you.”

5. Reframe How You Think About Wealth

For people who were never taught how to manage money, the idea of building wealth might come with discomfort — like they’re rejecting their families or communities of origin. But Landaverde wants readers to give themselves permission to build wealth on their own terms.

“Many of us are carrying responsibilities others never had to think about, and that doesn’t make us ‘behind,'” she said. “It makes us strong, intentional and deeply aware of why this work matters. Wealth isn’t just money — it’s peace, options and rewriting the story for the next generation. And you’re already on that path.”

The Bottom Line

Growing your wealth can feel insurmountably hard if you haven’t been taught how to manage money. But it doesn’t have to be. If you start with the basics, protect yourself, set clear goals and adjust your mindset, you can begin building a more secure financial future — one wealth-building habit at a time.

