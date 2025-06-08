5 Ways You Can Save Money at Taco Bell That You May Not Know About

A favorite for all-day dining, Taco Bell is well-known for selling affordable food items. However, some Americans may be leaving money on the table when ordering.

By using some simple hacks, you can save more and still satisfy that craving.

Stephanie Miller, Senior Production Specialist at Aprio, LLP, and her husband are self-proclaimed Taco Bell aficionados — they went to the fast food joint on their way to their honeymoon immediately after their wedding ceremony. She shared tips she and her husband use to spend less at Taco Bell with GOBankingRates.

Use the App

Most fast-food and fast-casual restaurants have apps for customers to order ahead and earn perks. However, the Taco Bell app takes it to the next level. The app allows customers to skip the line on orders and access to exclusive items. There are also savings opportunities.

A key perk of the app is earning rewards points. Users can earn ten points per dollar spent on the base tier and 11 points per dollar once you reach the Fire Tier, according to Taco Bell.

“These points quickly add up to free food, including tacos, burritos, and specialty items… They also sometimes send you free items in the app regardless of your spending,” said Miller.

Build Your Own Combo

Combo meals are a staple at fast-food restaurants, designed to encourage customers to spend more. Taco Bell customers aren’t locked into a specific combo; they can also customize them.

“If the item(s) I want are part of a box, I’ll order that to save on the combination. These boxes allow item swaps as well, so you can mix it around. Swapping ingredients or adding on free sauces and such is beneficial as well,” noted Miller.

One example is to add meat to items in a vegetarian box. This lets customers get a meat-filled option for less than the meat version of the same combo.

Take Advantage of Freebies

Free food is a good way to stretch your budget at Taco Bell. The rewards app provides an easy way to earn rewards customers can use to get free food. Users can start redeeming once they have 250 points.

Miller notes that Taco Bell gives a free birthday reward for app users, but it doesn’t stop there.

“I have also found that they will send free items just out of the blue as well. They will offer bonus reward points for free items sometimes if you spend a certain amount or order a certain amount from a particular category,” added Miller.

Visit During Happy Hour

Happy hour is a fun way to save on dining. Taco Bell joins in with its Happier Hour promotion from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Customers can purchase medium drinks and freezes for just $1. This can save several dollars on your order, depending on pricing at your location. “Soft drinks can inflate your total fast–go during happy hour to get cheaper drinks,” said Miller. Combine that with other Taco Bell hacks to spend even less.

Customize the Cravings Value Menu

Creativity is key when dining at Taco Bell. The Cravings Value Menu provides a lot of opportunities to get inventive and save versus premium alternatives.

“Use items like the Spicy Potato Soft Taco ($1+) as a base and add extras like creamy jalapeño or chipotle sauce. This is cheaper than buying premium items,” noted Miller.

You can do similar with nachos, too, rather than buying the Nachos BellGrande.

“Order two sides of chips and nacho cheese and add toppings à la carte for a cheaper, shareable version,” said Miller.

Taco Bell is already an affordable dining option, regardless of the time of day. With a little creativity, it’s possible to save even more and satisfy your cravings.

