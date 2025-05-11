5 Ways You Can Create Your Own ‘Stimulus Check’ in 2025

Government stimulus money comes during challenging economic times to help stimulate the economy by putting more money into Americans’ pockets. The last time the federal government did this was during the pandemic, when three rounds were sent out in varying amounts to qualifying individuals and families, ranging from around $500 to $1,400.

Though many people are feeling financially strapped due to inflation and high costs of living, the economy is actually doing well right now by most factors, meaning a government stimulus is unlikely to be forthcoming anytime soon. However, there are ways you could potentially create your own “stimulus” through investing and other opportunities this year. Let’s explore.

Dividend-Paying Stocks

Ed Huang, an expert in finance and side hustles at SideHustles.com, suggested that if you want to make some “bonus money” start by looking into dividend-paying stocks.

“Invest in trusted companies that pay you just for owning their stock,” he said. He likened this to becoming a kind of “side investor” and if you do it well, those quarterly payments can feel like free money, just for being smart with your money.

Take On an In-Demand Side Hustle

There are side hustles and then there are in-demand side hustles. People who are good at staying on top of trends can pick up side work that quickly grows lucrative. If you’ve got any kind of expert knowledge, you might be able to build a quick online course. If you’ve got tech skills, or a deep understanding of artificial intelligence (AI), you might be able to parlay that into side work for companies or entrepreneurs who need contractors.

But also look to your local community: Are Uber and Lyft drivers in scarce supply? Do elderly residents need personal shoppers or people to tend their lawns? Side hustling can be as much about looking to fill a need as it is about making money.

Cash-Back Credit Cards and Rewards Apps

Another strategy is to use cash-back credit cards and rewards apps, Huang said, which “can change your everyday spending into a clever side job.”

Things that you pay for with a cash-back card like Rakuten or Ibotta give you money back for things you would buy anyway (like groceries, gas or office supplies). However, be smart with those credit cards. That cash back won’t count if you carry a balance and end up racking up interest on top of your payments.

High-Yield Savings Accounts and CDs

A great way to make money out of almost thin air is to sock as much of your savings as you can into high-yield savings accounts or certificates of deposit (CDs). Here, just by putting your money in the right place, you can earn significant interest.

Rent Out What You Have

Beyond the obvious rentals, like a property or room through rental platforms, a way to bring in extra cash is to rent out things you own, Huang said. Everything from your car on Turo, your tools or equipment on sites like Fat Llama or your yard for events through apps like Sniffspot.

