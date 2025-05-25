5 Ways Wealthy Investors Are Positioning Themselves During 2025’s Market Turmoil

Affluent investors, by definition, are good at building wealth. But they’re also good at keeping it. This is why average investors often look to the wealthy during times of market turmoil to see what they’re doing with their assets.

Learn More: 12 Best Safe Investments To Grow Your Money in 2025

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the tariff-induced market selloff may indeed be different from garden-variety corrections in the past, rattling the nerves of wealthy investors and forcing them into playing defense. Some are concerned that the U.S. is no longer the best place to be investing, while others are content to simply wait out the ups and downs of the market until the tariff policy, for better or worse, is more clearly articulated.

If you’re concerned about the market and looking for some different ways to ride out the recent volatility, check out where some of the richest investors are putting their money in 2025.

Japan and Europe

There’s a real fear among the wealthy that the U.S. is losing its famed exceptionalism. Economists from both sides of the political aisle have been sounding the alarm that tariffs effectively act as taxes on American companies and consumers, and other countries stand to gain.

Monica DiCenso, head of the global investment opportunities group at JPMorgan’s private bank, told WSJ that many of her firm’s wealthy investors worry that the U.S. will lose ground to companies in Japan and Europe, and they are worried about their exposure to U.S. stocks. Those economies have trailed the U.S. for decades, but they are rapidly making up ground, and their stock markets are beginning to reflect that.

Check Out: I’m a Financial Advisor — 4 Investing Rules My Millionaire Clients Never Break

Foreign Currencies

In the same vein, foreign currencies are attracting the attention of high-net-worth investors as the American economy remains unsettled.

Even after a 2%-plus rally from its three-year low in April 2025, the U.S. dollar still remained in the hole by a whopping 7.47% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as of May 19. That’s a huge downward move for any currency in the developed world, particularly the U.S. dollar.

But the drop may not even be over. President Donald Trump is on record saying, “Our currency is too strong and it’s killing us,” so it’s not likely there will be any legislative or governmental assistance to prop it higher. In light of this dynamic — and the current state of tariffs and the world economy — some wealthy investors are snapping up foreign currencies in place of the U.S. dollar.

Gold

Gold is one of the traditional safe havens investors use to avoid the dizzying volatility of the stock market. In 2025, the trend is clearly hot, as gold has made a series of new highs. Even after a 7.4% selloff from its Apr. 22 all-time high of $3,500,05 per ounce, gold is still up over 22% on a YTD basis. Over the past year, gold has jumped over 40%.

High-Yield Savings Accounts

There’s an old expression on Wall Street that the best way to build wealth is to avoid losing it. In uncertain times, many high-net-worth investors tuck away some of the capital in FDIC-insured options like high-yield savings accounts.

These accounts typically pay 10 times or more the interest rate of traditional brick-and-mortar bank savings accounts, but they carry the same FDIC insurance of $250,000 per depositor, per account type. They’re also completely liquid, allowing investors to withdraw their money at any time if market conditions improve.

Buying More Stocks

Long-term investors who are good at picking stocks use market turmoil to their advantage by picking up shares of beaten-down companies at low prices.

According to the so-called “Oracle of Omaha,” billionaire investor Warren Buffett, investors should be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy. During market corrections and bear markets, valuations of even the best companies are often severely reduced. This creates great opportunities for those with investable capital and a long-time horizon.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways Wealthy Investors Are Positioning Themselves During 2025’s Market Turmoil

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.