Whether it’s hygge or kakeibo, age-old philosophies are increasingly relevant to informing today’s lifestyles. “Mottainai,” a Japanese expression of regret over waste, is a concept that has seen resurging interest now, at a time when we have more material possessions (and temptations) than ever before — but not necessarily the means or resources to sustain this way of living.

Nor is overconsumption healthy, as we see in its response: the underconsumption movement. Mottainai sits in line, holding respect for items for their inherent, intrinsic value, per The Times. This shift in habits and mindset can make a big financial impact.

Below are 5 ways to use the Japanese concept of mottainai to save money.

1. Mottainai Supports Lessening Food Waste

You’re less likely to toss food when each and every grocery item is intentionally planned, purchased, and portioned. The spirit of meal prepping — whether through a delivery subscription, avid food blogger, or another tried-and-true method — guides you to knowing exactly what you will consume and why. You can more easily avoid impulse purchases at the checkout aisle, last minute delivery, or sporadic cravings, all of which can add up and lead to a nasty surprise by the time you review your expenses at the end of the month.

Another big picture perk is that you’re ultimately getting a well-balanced meal. These actions in the kitchen compound to other areas in your life so that in the long run, they contribute to your overall health and wellbeing. Ideally, this practice can potentially save you on a few costly medical bills.

Turning lemons into lemonade is also central to this idea. Common recipes often include various repurposing of food — even dated (but safe) ingredients — to make a new dish. For example, fried rice calls for day-old rice in the refrigerator, an essential component for the slightly bouncy and slightly crispy texture of fried rice.

2. It Encourages Refurbishing Broken Goods

Chances are you have items around your home that could use more attention, and gain new life and appreciation. Instead of buying a new outfit, you can stitch something fresh from what you already own. An old sweater with dangly sleeves and holes at the back of your closet can be cut and sewed into a vest for warmer seasons or less temperate climates.

“Kintsugi,” the process of restoring broken pottery with gold seams, is a Japanese concept that falls within mottainai. In essence, items need not be perfect in appearance to bring new iterations of joy or purpose.

You don’t necessarily need to replace your broken but beloved ceramic figurine. Instead, can you create something special out of the brokenness?

3. Mottainai Embodies Reusing Household Items

Many staple items can be reused and repurposed and still not be an eyesore, either. Paper scraps can be used for scratch paper, moving or protecting fragile items, origami, or wrapping paper. Instead of buying another gift bag, you can reuse the one from an acquaintance last year. You can use plastic trash bags from purchases at big box shops to line your bathroom trash cans.

Find creative and simple ways to save within your home. Once your soap is finished, refill the soap dispensers with bulk soap instead of buying new containers each time. A dainty colander for berries can be used to hold your sponges at the kitchen sink.

4. It Reminds You of the Fundamental Importance of Recycling

The act of recycling may already be a part of daily life for some, but it’s easy to overlook. Organizing your plastic bottles in a bin and heading to the recycling center is a cost-saving routine. You regain some of the cents you spent on each bottled beverage — money that can easily add up to dollars here and there.

That redeemed cash can be enough for a black coffee, boba tea, or other small treat at the end of the month. Although the point here is to save, that bit of cash can help you feel less guilty the next time you impulse purchase a drink for your morning commute.

5. It Leads You To Cultivate Mindfulness

When you aim to view all your actions through a mindful lens, you reconsider any deeply ingrained habits you may have developed over time, perhaps even as coping mechanisms. You just had a bad day at work and your knee jerk reaction is to tap “purchase” on your tablet. Do you actually want or need this item, or does it fulfill solely an emotional whim?

Clutter can become overwhelming when you consider how your space makes you feel depending on the items you choose to include in it. When you choose what you consume carefully, you have less of an urge to commit mindless purchases — and that, in turn, saves you money.

