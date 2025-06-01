5 Ways To Use AI To Earn and Save an Extra $100,000 for Retirement

Artificial intelligence services keep getting smarter — and more flexible in taking over tasks for you.

But can you entrust AI with your financial future? With your retirement nest egg?

While AI can’t do everything for you, it can certainly help. Try these ways to use AI to save an extra $100,000 for retirement.

Budgeting Help

Budgeting comes in two parts: planning how to spend and then actually doing that day in and day out. Artificial intelligence can help you with both.

You can ask an AI bot to think like a financial planner and create a budget tailored to your needs, goals, and priorities. Even better, you can then feed your past spending behavior into the bot to ask it to compare your actual spending to your ideal budget, to find where you’re going astray.

“With AI tools making expense tracking less tedious and more efficient, consumers can better manage their finances, keep up with their expenses, and seal the leaks that drain their financial resources,” explains Aaron Razon, budgeting expert with CouponSnake.

Career & Earning Help

Want to advance your career and earn more? Learn how to competently use AI. At the simplest level it will make you a more qualified hire, as many roles will increasingly require workers to leverage AI. It can also boost your productivity, allowing you to get more done in less time.

The uses don’t end there however. Ask AI to help you brainstorm job and career ideas that you didn’t know existed, but which fit your strengths and goals. Then ask it what steps you must take to make the career transition for the ones that jump out at you.

Start or Boost a Side Hustle with AI

Dustin W. Scout runs AI platform Magai and offers a simple example of a user running a side hustle with nothing but AI support.

“He creates bespoke AI art for corporate clients based on their interior design needs, personality, or interests. Once the client has settled on a piece, he enlarges the AI image to a printable resolution and has it printed on canvas and shipped to the client.”

Or take Enes Karaboga, who created media site Caracal.News as a side hustle.

“A single content site can earn more than $100,000 in a few years with Google Ads and affiliate links. In the past, you needed a team to run such a business. I have my own army of AI writers, editors, designers and more. Each AI agent works for pennies. All you need to do is orchestrate the workflow, set the direction and make the key decisions.”

Scale Your Side Hustle to Full-Time

Earn enough money with that AI-powered side hustle, and you can quit your day job.

From there, you could work full-time on growing your business. Or you could automate much of the work with AI, and hire a human manager to oversee the rest of it. Then you can retire if you like — regardless of your age.

Investment Analysis

Justin Ramos, CEO of AI-powered Compai, recently went through this exercise himself.

“I was deciding between Wealthfront’s S&P 500 Direct Investing and their Direct Index Investing offerings, and I asked Claude to analyze the long-term implications of both options, focusing on diversification and tax advantages.

“While the S&P 500 option had lower fees (0.09% vs 0.25%), Claude’s analysis showed that Direct Index Investing’s ability to harvest tax losses from individual stocks could generate an additional 1-2% in annual tax savings. It demonstrated that on a $100,000 initial investment growing at 8% annually for 20 years, the standard S&P 500 approach would yield approximately $466,000. Alternatively, the Direct Index approach would yield about $581,000, leaving me with $115,000 in additional retirement savings.”

Ultimately, you’re responsible for your own financial decisions. But AI can help you make more informed decisions — and perhaps retire with an extra $100,000 or more in your nest egg.

