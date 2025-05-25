5 Ways Trump’s Suggested Income Tax Elimination Could Hurt the Middle Class

Income taxes may seem like one of those unchangeable facts of life that you just have to deal with as long as you work. However, one of President Trump’s tax reform proposals is to consider doing away with income tax altogether for people who make less than $150,000 per year. Trump has also proposed eliminating taxes on overtime pay, Social Security Benefits and tips.

Find Out: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 10 States That Would Benefit the Least

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

While the initial result might seem positive — keeping more of your earnings — Christopher Stroup, CFP and president of Silicon Beach Financial, warned that there could be financial downsides that might actually hurt middle-class wallets down the line.

While it’s unclear if and when any of these proposals might move beyond theory, Stroup explained what might come of eliminating income taxes for this segment of American workers.

The Hidden Cost of Eliminating Income Tax

If income tax disappears, expect higher sales taxes, property taxes and other fees to make up the difference, Stroup said.

“Middle-class households, who spend a greater percentage of their income on essentials, would bear the brunt.”

A 10% national sales tax, for example, would make everyday necessities significantly more expensive while benefiting wealthier Americans with lower tax burdens.

Be Aware: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 5 Ways This Could Impact Your Salary

Retirement and Social Security at Risk

Income tax plays a major role in funding Social Security and Medicare. Without it, where does that money come from? Stroup explained that “a tax overhaul could lead to benefit cuts, delayed eligibility or even privatization.”

Middle-class workers and retirees who rely on these programs the most could face financial instability just as they need guaranteed income the most.

Small-Business Owners Could Lose Deductions

If there’s no income tax on a certain level of earnings, then some entrepreneurs and small-business owners who benefit from income tax deductions on expenses like health insurance, retirement contributions and home offices would not have these deductions.

“Without an income tax, these deductions disappear,” Stroup said. “This could increase net tax burdens and make it harder for self-employed professionals to reinvest in their businesses while larger corporations find new loopholes.”

State and Local Governments Could Suffer

Most states rely on federal funding for infrastructure, education and public safety — much of which comes from income taxes, Stroup explained.

“If those funds dry up, states would likely increase property and local taxes, disproportionately affecting middle-class homeowners. The result? Higher costs without the benefits of improved public services.”

The Wealth Gap Could Widen

Eliminating income tax primarily benefits high earners who derive most of their wealth from investments rather than salaries, Stroup said.

“Middle-class professionals who rely on wages would still face taxes in other forms, whether through consumption or payroll taxes.”

This shift could exacerbate income inequality, making it harder for working families to build long-term wealth.

These are all just speculations at the moment, as no official tax reforms have been passed either by executive order or through an act of Congress.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways Trump’s Suggested Income Tax Elimination Could Hurt the Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.