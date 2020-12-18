5 Ways To Stay Connected With Loved Ones (Even If You Aren’t Sending Gifts)

For nearly everyone, 2020 has been terrible—and it has hit many Americans’ wallets hard. If your budget is feeling pinched, you may want to reduce the number or cost of Christmas gifts that you send.

Many people are also choosing to pass on traditional holiday gatherings due to financial constraints, or out of respect for the health or wishes of family members. Even if you would love to spend the holidays with family members outside of your household as you have in the past, state or local health orders may prohibit or limit the size of gatherings. For example, Ohio currently prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Since gift giving and in-person gatherings are a pivotal part of holiday traditions, missing out on them can make you feel isolated, or less connected. To help combat these feelings, Dr. Sanita Ley, a psychologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center suggests that you “reflect on why you are wanting to give a gift. Is it to connect with someone, to show them that you care? Find an alternative way to meet that need such as reaching out virtually or doing a kind deed.”

Here are five ways to connect with loved ones, even if you’re not sending gifts or meeting in person.

1. Use Social Media Wisely

Dr. Ley recommends that you shouldn’t ignore how sad it is to be missing out on a normal holiday spent in person with the ones you love. Instead, acknowledge this loss, and find alternative ways to connect. While excessive use of social media can cause a strain on mental health, judicious use of social media can be a great way to stay connected.

Here are three ways to effectively use social media to share what’s happening in your life with your friends and extended family:

Do more than just reshare – instead of sharing that meme or link, share actual updates about your recent experiences.

Be deliberate – limit mindless scrolling of your feed and instead proactively seek out updates of the people that are important to you. Also, there are apps that can help you limit how much time you spend on social media altogether, such as Freedom and AppBlock.

Share kindness – In addition to sharing updates, take time to share a story or a kind word directly to a friend or loved one.

2. Create and Share Video Updates

Making a home video can go a long way to connecting with loved ones. With video, you see the body language and other forms of nonverbal communication that you don’t get with text or pictures. Note that we’re talking about making your OWN videos — not just sharing random cat videos that you found on the internet. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video has got to be worth millions!

My kids recently did a reenactment video of the Nativity scene, which we shared on social media and tagged grandparents, friends and extended family. We received lots of positive feedback from relatives about how much they enjoyed watching the video and appreciated seeing our family.

3. Use Video Apps To Gather Virtually For Free

Gathering virtually may feel like a poor substitute but it’s a solid way to connect in the absence of real-life options. One silver lining to staying home for Christmas is that not having to travel may help you stay out of Christmas debt.

Opening gifts is one of the most joyous parts of the holidays so consider dialing family members in on a video call as you or your kids open the gifts they’ve sent. Zoom is waiving its 40 minute limit for free calls on Christmas, Christmas Eve, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Google Meet also offers free video calls. House Party is a popular free app that was created to facilitate fun group hangouts.

Many experts recommend against gatherings of any size during the holidays. But if you are gathering in person for the holidays, experts recommend that you do this safely and in conjunction with local policies and the latest health advice.

Guidelines vary by location but generally include limiting the size of gatherings, following social distancing practices, wearing a mask, and gathering outdoors if possible.

4. Play Online Games With Friends And Family

Playing games can be a great way to relax and have fun in a group setting. To get everyone involved, set up a group video call to pair with the game.

There are several different online games that allow for remote and virtual gatherings. A few that I have enjoyed are:

Colonist.io — similar to Settlers of Catan. Free; supports up to 4 players

Skribbl.io — similar to Pictionary. Free; supports up to 12 players

Codenames.game — online version of Codenames. Free; supports up to 64 players divided into 2 teams.

Tabletop Simulator — for more advanced boardgamers, Tabletop Simulator costs $19.99 and the base game comes with 15 different games including Chess, Go, Reversi and Backgammon. There are also thousands of community-created games which give you the ability to play online just about any board game you could play on a physical tabletop.

Several of these games are best for when you already are familiar with the offline version of the game. If you’re looking for a collaborative game that’s easy to learn, skribbl.io is a solid bet.

5. Host a Netflix or Amazon Watch Party

Many streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime allow watch parties where multiple people can watch the same show together and chat about it together.

For example, Teleparty (formerly Netflix Party) will synchronize video playback among your friends (which is how you watch something at exactly the same time) and adds a group chat option to Netflix, Disney, Hulu and HBO. Everyone who wants to participate should install the Teleparty app and follow these steps before the viewing party.

These watch parties require that all participants be subscribers to the service, so it’s not a free option. And your watch party experience will be best if everyone has fast Internet service.

But it can be a great way to catch up together on current shows, and it may be even better if you watch old favorites so you can chat during the show without worrying about missing something important. Another idea would be watching a sports broadcast with friends over a video call.

No matter your situation during this holiday season, make sure you take the time to reach out and connect with the people that are important in your life.

