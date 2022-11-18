5 Ways to Save on Your Christmas Tree

As we inch toward December, a lot of people are thinking about the next big holiday on the calendar and all they have to do (and buy) to get ready for it: Christmas. If you're lamenting inflation and a possible recession, and wondering how you can possibly save some money on acquiring a Christmas tree, we've got you covered. Here are five ways to find the perfect (and perfectly affordable) tree of your dreams.

1. Buy a tree online…from a big-box store

Having grown up in a family that always had artificial trees (more on those below), I was astonished to learn you can actually order a real Christmas tree online, and either pick it up yourself or have it delivered right to your home. What a timesaver! While there certainly are boutique nurseries offering to sell you a tree over the internet and deliver it to you, you will likely find better prices at big-box stores.

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart are some big-box stores selling Christmas trees. Walmart is only offering one option for a real tree, a six-to-seven-foot Fraser Fir, but the price comes in at just under $100, so you get the convenience of having a tree shipped to you ( for free) at a lower price point. Home Depot and Lowe's each offer a wide variety of tree options and prices, but you'll need to put in your ZIP code on their websites to see what's available in your area. The bulk of the trees I had the option to purchase ranged between three and seven feet and $50 to $100, which might fit nicely into your holiday budget. And with everything online, it's easy to compare tree prices.

2. Get a smaller tree

If you've got a lower tree budget this year, consider saving yourself some floor space and buying a smaller one, like a two-foot tabletop model. I can already imagine you arguing that it won't be the same, but think of it this way: You can get the smell of pine for less, and you won't even need to rearrange your living room to make space for it. If you have rowdy pets, investing in a smaller tree might be a good way to still have one indoors for the holiday season.

3. Cut your own tree for a nominal fee

There are likely Christmas tree farms in your area where you can take your whole family, spend an afternoon, and come away with a tree. This is a lovely family activity, but it could result in a higher credit card tab than you want, once you figure in all the additional purchases of snacks, gifts, and holiday decor you might be tempted to make. If you're the rugged type, you can save money by obtaining a $5 to $10 permit to cut your own tree down in a national forest. Not only will you save money on the tree purchase itself, but you'll also be contributing to the health of the forest by helping to thin out stands of small-diameter trees. You can find all the details and a forest near you, along with buying your permit at Recreation.gov.

4. Wait to buy your tree

While you (or maybe your kids) might be raring to go buy a tree sooner rather than later, you can also save some money by waiting until closer to the holiday. You might find artificial trees on sale, or you might be able to negotiate a price on a real tree that's already cut. This strategy may not work as well at a Christmas tree farm, since the proprietor may just decide to leave still-growing unsold trees for next year.

5. Consider an artificial tree

I recognize that some people refuse to entertain the thought of an artificial tree, but stay with me here. They come in all sizes and styles (including colors you'll never find in nature). They can be pre-lit, saving you the time and expense of buying and applying separate string lights. They won't shed needles all over your living room rug. They're a good choice if you or someone in your family has allergies to the real thing. They are stored in your attic or basement from year to year, meaning you only have to buy them once.

And if you want to spring for a big one, wait until the end of the season, buy it at a steep discount, and you'll be set with a Christmas tree for a long time. That said, they don't come with that nice pine smell, and they are made from plastic or other inorganic materials, so they can't be mulched or otherwise recycled. A mixed bag, but certainly a good choice for many people.

The holiday season is an expensive time of year for many Americans, but you don't have to ding your budget or go into debt to bring a piece of the forest (real or artificial) into your home. Look into a few of these options and see how prices shake out for you this Christmas.

