5 Ways to Save on Party Necessities for the Big Game

With the big game right around the corner, lots of folks are hitting the stores to stock up on all their party supplies. This weekend, we'll go through tons of chicken wings, barrels of bean dip, and more beer than you can shake a keg at.

Indeed, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation, just about 80% of our budgets -- tallied at about $85 per person -- for the big game are dedicated to food and beverages. (That's compared to just 10% on new TVs, and a 12% spent on team apparel.)

Unfortunately, inflation has hit the grocery store hard, and you may not get quite as much for your money as you did last year. Your personal finances don't need to suffer, though; there are ways to trim a bit off your big-game budget. Here are some tips.

1. Comparison shop the many sales

Lots of stuff goes on sale right around the game, including some of the best deals of the year on TVs. But electronics stores aren't the only ones who know we spend big to watch the game. Grocery stores also have some really great deals on all the popular picks, from chips to wings and more.

Don't rely solely on your usual store, however. A few minutes with a web browser and you can compare the sales prices across all of your local shops. Choose the store with the best deals on the most things you'll need. Or, if they're close enough to make it convenient, hit a few stores to score deals across the board.

Pro tip: Going to multiple stores can be a great way to get more deals, but be mindful of your fuel use. If you spend $1 in gas to save $0.50 on a bag of chips, you're not really coming out ahead.

2. Skip the deviled eggs

Egg prices have recovered some, but they're still not back down to their pre-inflation levels. Moreover, eggs can still be hard to get in some areas. If you're struggling to find a decent price on a dozen eggs -- or to find a dozen eggs at all -- it may be better to skip the deviled eggs this year. Consider it an excuse to try out a new party dish from the hundreds of recipes circling social media right now.

3. Double dip the coupons

This tried-and-true savings strategy can work year-round, but it's a great trick to pull out for party supplies, too. Most stores let you use both manufacturer's coupons (coupons produced by the manufacturer of the product, the kind you get in the Sunday paper) and their own store coupons. So, you can stack your coupons for extra savings. And since most coupons are digital these days, you can do it with no clipping required.

If you want to get really serious about it, consider a good cash back app, as well. These handy apps let you scan your receipt after you shop to earn rebates on tons of popular purchases.

4. BYOW (bring your own whatever)

If you're the one hosting the party, then why not put some of the onus for food and drinks onto your guests? Ask everyone to bring a little something to the table so you can focus on the main dishes.

This method can be especially handy if your guests like a variety of grown-up beverages you don't usually stock. Have them bring a bottle of their favorite spirit to share with the party so you don't need to worry about the state of your home bar.

5. Maximize your rewards

Of course, my favorite way to save on just about everything: rewards credit cards. And it's especially easy to maximize your rewards when it comes to buying food and drinks for a big party. You can find tons of great grocery store rewards cards. With the right pick, you could be earning up to 6% cash back on your go-tos -- and everything else you need to put on a sick spread.

Celebrate in style

Whether you're into it for the football, the commercials, or just to enjoy the half-time show, it seems we all love to celebrate the big game. Make sure your budget is also loving it by using some of our savings tips while planning your party.

