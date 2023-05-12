5 Ways To Save Money Playing Video Games

Gaming can be an expensive pastime. Equipment is pricey, hidden costs on subscriptions can add up, and the most popular titles can go for upwards of $60. Still, these costs do not stop gamers from doing what they love.

If you love to play video games, use these tips to save money on your hobby.

Cancel Subscriptions You Are Not Using

Gamers, especially those who use multiple consoles, may not realize they have monthly subscriptions on more than one device. It is important to note which subscriptions you are using regularly. If there is a console you do not use as frequently, it may be time to cancel that subscription and subscribe again later.

Take Advantage of Your Subscriptions

When you do have a subscription, make sure you check out the game library at the beginning of each month.

"These services offer you access to a vast library of games for a flat monthly fee. It's a fantastic option if you're an avid gamer who wants to try a wide variety of titles without buying each one individually," said Mark Porter, a gamer and editor of SlangSolver.com, a website that helps decode popular gaming terminology.

For example, DekuDeals.com is a service you can use to find Nintendo Switch games cheaply. Some subscriptions may also gain you in-game rewards, depending on the subscription. Research your console and discover what is offered to you.

Play Free-To-Play Games

While some games may have you pay for the base games and make no other purchases, free-to-play titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch and Valorant will cost you no money upfront.

However, be wary of these games. Oftentimes they will offer battle passes or premium skins for a cost. If you won't be tempted to drop money on expensive skins, free-to-play games are a great way to save money.

Get Free Rewards for Playing

Services like Buff or PlayVig offer in-game rewards for downloading their app and using their services. This could be a great way for gamers to save money, as they are earning free in-game rewards simply by playing the game. This is an alternative to making purchases that have the potential to add up.

Buy Used

"Many game retailers offer pre-owned games at reduced prices, and swapping games with friends can also save you a bundle," Porter said.

This more traditional approach to acquiring games can save you money, but does not always apply to new titles. Check out yard sales in your area as well because you may be able to find some rare gems from older consoles. These older games may resell for a high price.

Final Note

Enjoying video games does not have to break the bank. By utilizing these tips and tricks, gamers can save money while playing video games. The next time you think about spending $80 on a title, consider the above advice and look for alternatives -- your wallet will thank you later.

