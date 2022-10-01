5 Ways to Save $100 in October

Most of us could use more money -- whether to pad our emergency funds or simply give ourselves extra breathing room. But at a time when inflation is making everything so darn expensive, eking out extra money for our savings accounts can be challenging.

If your goal is to boost your savings by $100 in October, here's some good news -- it really is an attainable target. And best of all, you don't have to live miserably to see your savings rise by $100. Here are some relatively easy ways to give your bank account that modest but meaningful increase.

1. Make your own coffee

If you're the type of person who relies on caffeine to get through the workday, then giving up your morning coffee isn't at all reasonable. But if you're willing to brew it at home for a month rather than buy it at the store, you might easily save yourself $100 in the process -- especially with so many coffee shops raising their prices in response to inflation.

2. Pack your own lunches

Throwing together a sandwich or scooping leftovers into a container on your way out the door really isn't such hard work. But it could save you a lot of money compared to what you might spend to buy your lunch most days at a cafe or restaurant near your office.

3. Socialize at home for free or on the cheap

Spending time with friends often means spending money in the process -- but it doesn't have to. Rather than isolate yourself for a month to boost your savings, find ways to hang out without spending a lot. That could mean inviting friends over to binge-watch the latest Netflix series, or it could mean gathering at a friend's apartment for a potluck dinner everyone contributes to.

4. Pick up a quick side hustle

You may not have the time or desire to hold down a side gig for months on end. But you don't have to. You may find that there's a quick gig you can sign up for that will put $100 in your pocket. Check out your community Facebook page for upcoming events and notices. You may find that there's a dog owner nearby looking for a single day of pet-sitting services, or a catering company in need of a food server for a Saturday night event.

5. Use your feet to get where you need to go

Spending less on transportation could easily make you $100 richer in the course of a month. Rather than driving or taking rideshares around town, try walking or biking to work and social events. And also, try asking to work remotely a few days a week to lower the amount you spend on gas. Remote work is hardly a strange thing these days, so your employer might agree to it.

An extra $100 won't change your life -- but it's a sum worth trying to save nonetheless. And if you follow these tips, you may find that adding that $100 to your savings is actually a breeze.

