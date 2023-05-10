5 Ways To Pay for College That Don’t Put You in Debt

As the school year comes to a close, many graduating high school seniors will embark on an exciting new chapter. In a few short months, they'll be packing up their things and heading off to college.

See: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money

Find Out: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

However, with all of the excitement comes the stress of how to pay for everything. With the cost of college up nearly 170% between 1980 and 2020, more and more students are looking at student loans to cover the cost.

If you're part of the group getting ready for college, you should know that it's possible to graduate without massive amounts of debt. While it will take some planning and work, there are several ways to reduce the amount of loans you'll need.

We're going to look into five of our favorite ways to pay for college that don't put you into large amounts of debt.

Apply For Scholarships and Grants

One of the best ways to help pay for college is to apply for scholarships and grants. However, understanding where to look is one of the biggest obstacles students face. It's where many get discouraged and give up. Here are a few ways to find available scholarships and grants.

Talk to your counselor : Your guidance counselor is an excellent resource for finding and applying for scholarships and grants. Discuss your plans and ask them for the best places to locate available awards. They can also guide you through the application process, which will hopefully increase your chances of earning money.

: Your guidance counselor is an excellent resource for finding and applying for scholarships and grants. Discuss your plans and ask them for the best places to locate available awards. They can also guide you through the application process, which will hopefully increase your chances of earning money. U.S. Department of Labor : The U.S. Department of Labor has a scholarship search tool with nearly 9,000 available scholarships, fellowships, grants and other financial aid. You can filter based on your eligibility to find the awards that would be best for you.

: The U.S. Department of Labor has a scholarship search tool with nearly 9,000 available scholarships, fellowships, grants and other financial aid. You can filter based on your eligibility to find the awards that would be best for you. Community organizations : If you do any volunteer work in your community, it can look great on your college application, but it can also lead to potential scholarship opportunities. Talk to the staff at the organization and ask them about any available scholarships they offer college students.

: If you do any volunteer work in your community, it can look great on your college application, but it can also lead to potential scholarship opportunities. Talk to the staff at the organization and ask them about any available scholarships they offer college students. Other online resources: Websites like Bold.org and Scholarships.com are great places to look for available scholarships.

One big misconception about college scholarships is that they're only for incoming freshmen. There are actually specific scholarships available for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors. There are even scholarships for individual majors. So don't let your scholarship search end once you've started school.

Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Earn More: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earn College Credits in High School

Earning college credits while you're still in high school is a great way to reduce the amount of money you'll pay once you get to college. Most school districts offer Advanced Placement (AP) classes which help prepare high school students for college-level courses. At the end of the semester, you'll take an AP test and if you score high enough, you'll earn college credit.

"Some schools will accept AP scores of 4s and 5s, but some only accept 5s. These policies vary wildly from school to school," said Rachel Coleman, independent education consultant.

Another option would be a College Level Examination Program (CLEP). This is similar to AP programs except instead of taking a semester's worth of classes and then being tested, you're studying at your own pace at home and then testing on individual subjects. If your test scores are high enough, you'll earn college credits at many colleges and universities.

Coleman added, "If a student attends a school that does accept their college credit from high school, they have a much better chance of graduating in 3 or 3.5 years, thereby reducing their college costs."

Read: Check Your Pennies -- They Could Be Worth $200,000

Stay Close to Home

While earning a degree from a prestigious school on the other side of the country might sound appealing, a degree from a school close to home might make more sense. The average annual cost of a public four-year in-state college is roughly $16,500 less than an out-of-state school.

If you choose to attend a community college then the savings increases by another $7,000. However, if you choose to attend a community college for the first two years, make sure the credit hours earned will transfer to the college or university you plan to attend.

Live Off Campus

The average cost to live in on-campus housing is roughly $1,000 per month. However, the cost to live off-campus could be considerably less, depending on where you're located.

"Not all residential colleges and universities allow off-campus housing for first-year students, but if yours does, you could save thousands in housing costs per year," said Andrew Schrage, CEO of MoneyCrashers.com. "Off-campus housing costs whatever the local market says it does, and you can often find better deals if you're willing to commute a bit farther. Search rentals on Zillow or your preferred apartment marketplace and compare their monthly cost to your college's housing fees."

Apply For Financial Aid

One of the easiest ways to reduce the cost of college is to fill out the Free Application For Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This is used so the federal government can figure out how much they can offer toward your tuition.

Because there are no income limits with FAFSA, everyone should apply to learn how much you could receive. Just be mindful of deadlines because these can change based on your state and the school you're planning to attend.

Once you've submitted your FAFSA you'll receive an Expected Family Contribution (EFC), which outlines how much your family can reasonably afford to pay for college. Schools will then look at this and provide you with an award letter detailing how much student aid you could receive.

Finishing college without debt isn't going to be possible for everyone. However, with a little planning and work, it's possible to reduce the amount of debt you have once you graduate.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Pay for College That Don’t Put You in Debt

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.