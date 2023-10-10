5 Ways To Make Some Extra Cash From The Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time for giving, but it can also be a time of financial stress. If you’re looking for ways to earn some extra income during the holidays, there are plenty of opportunities available. Retail sales associates, customer service representatives, and gift wrappers are in high demand during this time of year.

For those with hospitality experience, bartending can be a lucrative side gig. If you love winter sports, becoming a ski instructor or working at a ski resort could be a fun and profitable option.

In this article, we’ll explore these side gigs in detail to make some extra cash from the holiday season.

1) Retail Sales Associate

Retail sales associates are a critical component of the holiday shopping experience, and working as one is a great way to earn extra cash during the season. Many retailers offer part-time and seasonal positions to help with the holiday rush, and these jobs can provide flexible hours that work around your existing schedule.

Working in retail sales during the holiday season can be an excellent way to earn additional income, particularly if you enjoy working with people and have a knack for sales. Many retailers offer incentives and bonuses to their seasonal employees, including employee discounts and performance-based bonuses. Some companies even offer the possibility of turning the seasonal job into a permanent position.

Overall, working as a retail sales associate during the holidays is one of the easiest ways to earn extra money, gain valuable experience, and have some fun in the process.

2) Customer Service Representative

Customer service representatives play a critical role in helping customers with their purchases, returns, and other inquiries during the holiday season. Many retailers and online shopping platforms hire seasonal customer service agents to ensure they can handle the increased volume of inquiries during this busy time of year.

As a customer service representative, your responsibilities will include answering customer questions, providing support and assistance, and resolving any issues that arise. You’ll need to have excellent communication skills, be patient and empathetic, and be able to think on your feet.

Working as a customer care agent during the holidays can be a good idea if you need to bolster your income. With 69% of Americans reporting feeling “house poor” and 73% struggling to meet household expenses, this part-time side gig can help relieve some of that financial stress.

Many companies offer competitive pay rates, incentives, and bonuses for exceptional performance. Additionally, some companies offer the possibility of flexible hours, which can be helpful if you have other commitments during the holiday season.

3) Gift Wrapper

Working as a gift wrapper during the holiday season is another good way to earn extra money while spreading holiday cheer. You’ll get to interact with customers, helping them to find the perfect wrapping for their gifts and potentially upselling wrapping accessories or other items.

Many stores, both big and small, hire seasonal gift wrappers to assist their customers in wrapping their presents. These include department stores like Macy’s and Nordstrom, large retailers like Walmart and Target, and specialty stores like Hallmark.

Pay rates for gift wrappers vary depending on the store and location, but you can expect to earn anything from minimum wage to $15 per hour. However, some stores offer incentives and bonuses for exceptional performance, such as tips or employee discounts. Some gift wrappers may also earn more based on their experience or skills.

4) Bartender

If you have some experience in the hospitality industry, you could get a side gig working as a bartender. During the holiday season, many people host parties and events with open bars, creating a higher demand for bartenders. As a barman, you’ll be responsible for mixing drinks, engaging with customers, and providing exceptional customer service.

Bartenders can earn a significant amount of money from tips during the holidays, with weekend tips often ranging from $200 to $500 or more, depending on the location and type of establishment. You should be prepared to work long hours, but the extra income is usually worth the time investment.

With your earnings, you can save more money for the holidays or add to your retirement fund. If you want to boost your investment portfolio, you could put that extra money into stocks, ETFs, or even try trading. With the Forex market operating 24 hours a day, you have plenty of opportunities to grow your capital.

5) Ski Instructor / Ski Resort Worker

Working at a ski resort or as a ski instructor during the holiday season can be the perfect way to earn additional income while also enjoying the winter sports season. Ski resorts are busy during the holidays, with many people taking time off to hit the slopes. As a ski instructor, you’ll have the opportunity to share your love of skiing with others while getting paid for it. Many ski resorts are often short-staffed too.

Ski instructor pay varies depending on the resort and location, but you can typically earn around $20 per hour. However, some resorts offer incentives and bonuses for exceptional performance, such as tips or performance-based pay.

Some ski resorts offer employee housing, allowing you to save money on living expenses while working there. Additionally, many resorts offer employee discounts on ski passes, rental equipment, and other amenities.

With the potential for incentives, employee specials, and the opportunity to continue working during the summer season, working at a ski resort can be a lucrative and enjoyable supplemental income opportunity.

The Bottom Line

There are plenty of opportunities to earn extra cash during the holiday season, whether as a retail sales associate, customer service representative, gift wrapper, bartender, or ski resort worker. Each job offers unique benefits and pay rates, so it’s important to consider your skills and interests when deciding which job is right for you. With some hard work and dedication, you can make the most of the holiday season and earn some extra income in the process.

Featured Image Credit: Karolina Grabowska; Pexels, Thank You!

