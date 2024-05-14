5 Ways To Make Money — Maybe Even Become Rich — If You Love Traveling the World

Living the dream isn’t necessarily about owning a big house and fancy new car — sometimes it’s about being able to travel the world without worrying about breaking the bank.

And for some it’s about traveling the world and padding your bank account as you go. According to experts, it’s more than possible to build a successful career around your love of traveling — all it takes is some strategic planning.

Echo Wang, CEO and founder of Cool Travel Vibes, recommends investing in ventures you can manage remotely.

“This could be anything from creating and selling online courses to building a blog that earns revenue through advertising,” she said. “The key is to choose something you’re passionate about and can develop before you hit the road.

“This way, you’ll have a portable income stream that fuels your adventures.”

Below are some more recommended ways to become rich if you love traveling the world.

Gain Local Experience To Start Your Own Business

“I believe that one of the best ways to make money is to learn from others, and the best thing is to learn from different cultures every time we travel,” said Mariana Mendoza, certified translator and interpreter at Vibe Adventures.

“For example, there is a lot of tourism focused on eco-friendly travel on the beaches of Mexico — specifically on the beaches of Oaxaca such as Zipolite, Mazunte, Zicatela and Puerto Escondido.”

Mendoza continued: “What I have been able to do is to learn from the artisans in the area and get involved in workshops to create bracelets, necklaces, etc. All with unique instruments that the locals provide or agree to share. In this way, you can gain experience and start your own business with the knowledge of a local.

“The best thing about this is that this type of activity, tours and workshops with locals can be done anywhere in the world.”

Become a Travel Content Creator

“Leverage your travels to create helpful content as a travel creator,” said Danielle Desir Corbett, personal finance expert and creator of The Thought Card. “Whether you sell your photos on stock platforms, craft insightful articles as a freelance writer or travel blogger, or produce captivating videos or a binge-worthy podcast, you have the power to earn an income while sharing your unique travel perspective with others online.

Corbett continued: “As a full-time travel podcaster, my favorite income streams include affiliate income, where I recommend products and services I genuinely use and earn a commission on each sale. I also enjoy partnering with tourism boards, hotels, and attractions on sponsored content and ambassadorship work.”

Samantha Firth, CEO and founder at Travelling King, has equally found travel content to be a great way to build wealth while abroad.

“As someone who has been a travel blogger for the past 12 years,” she said, “I’ve discovered firsthand that blogging is a fantastic way to earn money while traveling.”

By finding a unique angle or niche within the travel space, she said, you can create valuable content that attracts readers and generates passive income.

“Additionally, becoming an influencer on platforms like Instagram or TikTok can be incredibly lucrative,” she added. “These platforms allow you to share your travel experiences with a wide audience, engaging followers through visual and interactive content, which in turn can open up numerous monetization opportunities.”

Create Businesses That Sponsor the Travel Lifestyle

Will Hatton, founder of the travel site The Broke Backpacker, said becoming a small business owner and entrepreneur for companies that sponsor the travel lifestyle is one of the best ways to make money while living abroad.

“As the owner of a travel site and an international hostel, I have seen great success advising and hosting travelers who come from all over the globe,” Hatton said. “I started on my own adventures over 15 years ago and quickly realized that I wanted to be my own boss, make money to continue traveling, and interact with like-minded people.

“I started my travel site before I opened my hostel in Bali, where I currently live most of the time, so I gained quite a following, and that paid off when I had people to fill the beds as I first started.”

Hatton continued: “When my travel site started, we were making around $20,000 per year as a company; but, as it blossomed, we quickly reached the six-figure mark before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we remain there in revenue between the site and the hostel, which gives all of us more money to pursue better travels and share our findings with our followers.”

