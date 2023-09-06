5 Ways To Lower Your Mortgage Costs As Homes Get Pricier And Rates Stay High

The housing market is getting too hot to handle for many home shoppers, as they face the highest mortgage rates in two decades and stiff competition for the dwindling number of homes on the market.

“You’re seeing a little bit of a bidding war,” says Eileen Tu, vice president of product development and credit policy at Rocket Mortgage. “Maybe a year ago, [sellers] might get two solid bids on average nationally.” Now, she says, the average is more than three.

The median sales price for an existing home rose 1.9% to $406,700 in July compared to a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. It was the fourth time in history that the monthly home price exceeded $400,000. The price spike is largely due to the limited supply of homes for sale.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates continue to rise.

The 30-year, fixed-mortgage rate has surged since mid-July, reaching 7.18% as of August 31, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have now surpassed the 20-year highs seen in October and November of last year.

High prices have squeezed out many would-be homeowners, deterring them from applying for a mortgage. But there are still some levers you can pull to afford a mortgage.

Strategies to Make Your Mortgage More Manageable

There are a number of approaches that can help you afford a home, including taking advantage of government programs or finding a lender offering a special deal. Negotiating certain loan provisions can also give you a leg up.

1. Look for Affordable Mortgage Programs

Nearly every lender has a low down payment mortgage product or first-time home buyer program. Lenders are using these tactics to keep their mortgage volumes up, as high housing costs are discouraging many people from even applying for a home loan.

“There’s been a huge, huge push for affordable products for first-time home buyers,” says Chase Cusack, a loan officer at the First Home Mortgage office in Baltimore. “You get a pretty decent reduction in the interest rate or loan terms.”

First-time home buyer programs are typically reserved for people whose household income is 80% or less of the area’s median income. While the programs are often federally backed, lenders give the programs different names and sometimes offer additional features, so it’s wise to shop around before deciding on the best mortgage loan for you.

2. Lower Your Mortgage Insurance Costs

You can lower your mortgage costs if you can come up with a down payment of 20%. That might allow you to forgo private mortgage insurance (PMI), which is required for home buyers who borrow more than 80% of the purchase price.

However, if you can’t come up with a big down payment, you can talk with your lender about removing this PMI cost once you have reached 20% equity in your home (the difference between your loan balance and the current home value).

3. Negotiate a Prepayment Penalty to Lower Your Rate

If you plan to stay in the house for several years, see if your bank will give you a rate discount if you’re willing to add a prepayment penalty to the mortgage terms, says Jill Castilla, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond in Oklahoma. That agreement assures the bank that it will earn interest on your mortgage payments for the long term.

The prepayment penalty term typically lasts up to five years. “So as long as you stay in the house that long—and don’t sell it or pay it off in that term—then you might be able to lower the overall rate,” she says.

4. Buy Down Your Rate

If you have a few thousand dollars extra to spend, you can purchase discount points to reduce the rate on your mortgage, in what’s called a buydown.

There are two main types of buydowns: a permanent buydown which lowers the interest rate for the life of the loan, and a temporary buydown that reduces your rate for the first one to three years of the mortgage. After that, the mortgage resets to the original rate.

Permanent buydowns are usually purchased by the buyer. A temporary buydown often comes from a lender or seller, such as a home builder willing to lower your rate for a year if you buy one of its properties.

Builders will pay for those discount points as an incentive for buyers, says Tu at Rocket Mortgage. During the temporary buydown period, before the rate resets, it also “eases people into a mortgage payment,” she says. “And the savings could be several hundred dollars [per month].”

5. Offer To Commit to a Full Banking Relationship

It’s also worth checking whether your current banking institution would give you a rate discount if you were to set up automatic mortgage payments from your checking account. That signals that you would be willing to keep your other banking business there.

“Look for any and all ways in which there’s incentives that a bank will provide you by having more services associated with them,” says Castilla.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.