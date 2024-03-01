5 Ways To Live Like the Super Rich Even if You’re Middle Class

Spending without a care in the world, treating yourself to small luxuries, affording five-star vacations — who doesn’t want to live like the super rich? While this may seem unattainable if you’re part of the middle class, it isn’t totally out of the question, according to some experts.

Find Out: Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

Learn More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

“Living like the super rich doesn’t necessarily require a hefty bank account,” said Andy Chang, founder and CEO of The Credit Review. “It’s about smart financial strategies and prioritizing experiences and investments that yield high satisfaction.”

Here are some ways to live like you own the world even if you’re a middle-class citizen.

Leverage Credit Card Rewards

“As a finance expert, I advocate for leveraging credit card rewards to its fullest to enjoy luxurious travel experiences,” said Chang.

“For instance, by selecting a card that offers significant points on everyday purchases and has a large sign-up bonus, middle-class individuals can often score free or heavily discounted flights and hotel stays.”

Focus on Value or Quality Over Quantity

Another method for living like the super rich, according to Chang, is investing in high-quality, timeless pieces rather than constantly buying new items. “This is not only financially savvy but also emulates the rich’s approach to fashion — focusing on quality over quantity.”

Additionally, he said seeking out affordable luxury services, like spa days on discount sites or dining at high-end restaurants during lunch rather than dinner, can provide the lavish experience without the lavish price tag. “Remember, it’s about making informed decisions where your money can work harder for you, leading to a life filled with rich experiences.”

Read Next: Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Steps To Getting Rich in 2024

Mike Kojonen, financial advisor and owner of Principal Preservation Services, agrees that living like the super-rich involves not just amassing wealth but also managing it wisely. “Many believe luxury is about spending, but I’ve seen it’s equally about smart budgeting and avoiding financial pitfalls,” he said.

For example, he pointed out that middle-class individuals can access similar experiences to the super-rich by looking for value in luxury. “Traveling during off-peak times, buying high-quality goods that last longer rather than frequent cheap purchases, or even investing in experiences like classes or trips that offer rich personal development — [these are] highly valued among my successful clients.”

Prioritize Getting Out of Debt

One way to live richly on a middle-class salary, according to director of operations at CreditDonkey, Ann Martin, is to prioritize getting out of debt.

“Although the short term process of eliminating your debt will feel anything but luxurious, arriving at (or near) Debt Zero will give you financial freedom you’ve never experienced,” she explained.

She added that committing to a mostly debt-free lifestyle will help this feeling last and provide options for building more wealth. “For example, you’ll be able to spend the money you’d typically devote to debt on pursuits such as saving for retirement or building passive income.”

Cut Back on Other Expenses in Your Budget

“If you are middle class, you are not going to be able to live entirely the same lifestyle as those who are rich,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Debt Consolidation. “But what you can do is find areas in your budget to cut back so that you can spend more on other categories.”

He suggested starting out by identifying what would make your lifestyle feel rich. “Is it buying a nice bottle of wine with dinner? Having expensive clothes? Then, identify where you can reduce your spending in order to increase your spending in those areas. Eliminate some streaming services, your gym membership, or home decor purchases, for example.”

David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger, recommends careful budgeting, wise investments, and passive income streams when it comes to living well in the middle class.

“Really, setting financial priorities can be the key here — saving money where you’re able can allow you to spend more on things you prioritize, like certain purchases or travel,” he highlighted. “Budgeting can really help with this when it comes to cutting back on certain expenses to allow for more spending in other areas.”

Cultivate a Rich Life Outside of Money

“It’s worth considering the rich in not just financial terms, but in quality of life,” Kojonen pointed out. “Some of my happiest clients aren’t those with the most in their retirement accounts, but those who’ve learned to derive great satisfaction from what they have.”

He continued, “They often focus on rich experiences, relationships, and personal growth. In this sense, living like the super-rich may be more attainable than many think. It’s about adopting a mindset that values and maximizes the resources one has.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Live Like the Super Rich Even if You’re Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.