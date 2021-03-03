5 Ways To Keep Your Good Budget Habits Beyond The Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought disruption and disappointment to so many aspects of everyday life, but there has been one surprising, positive financial side effect: Many people are saving quite a bit more money.

The U.S. personal saving rate reached an all-time high in April 2020 and has stayed at higher-than-usual levels for most of the crisis. Many people who have been fortunate enough to stay employed and work from home have discovered that all the months of social distancing have caused them to keep more money in the bank.

If you’ve been able to increase your savings during the pandemic, what would you like to do next? Here’s a smart strategy: Keep those good savings habits going and build on that financial momentum into the future.

If you enjoy the feeling of saving money and having some extra cash in the bank, here are five ideas for how to keep being a savvy saver and maintain those good budget habits.

1. Review Your Budget

If your finances are still in solid shape even after the uncertainties of the pandemic, now is an excellent time to be more deliberate about your household budget. Take a fresh look at your income and expenses:

How much are you spending on key categories like your mortgage, insurance, food and entertainment?

What could change in your budget? Can you cancel some streaming video services? Are there gym memberships or other ongoing subscriptions that you haven’t been using or no longer need?

How has your lifestyle changed as a result of the crisis? Do you still need two cars for your family? Are you going to work from home for the foreseeable future? Even if you have to go back to the office a few days a week, could you bike or take public transportation instead of driving a car?

Have you been spending too much on grocery delivery and restaurant delivery apps? If you feel more secure and comfortable in the “new normal,” could you get back to cooking your meals more often and spend less on takeout?

2. Consider Refinancing Your Mortgage

If you own your own home, now might be a great opportunity to refinance your mortgage. Mortgage rates have been at historic lows due to the near-zero interest rate environment. Refinancing your mortgage could help you save hundreds of dollars per month on your mortgage payment, get cash to pay off higher-interest debt or pay off your mortgage faster by switching to a shorter mortgage term.

Depending on how long you’ve owned your home, how much you owe on your current mortgage, your credit score and other factors, now could be an ideal time to refinance. It could help you free up additional cash in your monthly budget that can go to savings or other financial goals.

3. Go From ‘Accidental Saver’ to Automatic Saver

If you’ve been stuck at home due to the pandemic, your everyday shopping habits and leisure activities have likely changed dramatically, though not by choice. Some people have discovered that when forced to stay home—no longer spending money on commuting, workday lunches or happy hours—they are “accidentally” saving a lot of money just by being home more.

You could use this opportunity to be more deliberate about your savings habits. Instead of being an accidental saver, become an automatic saver. You can automate your savings by establishing recurring monthly transfers, using round-up savings apps and more.

4. Be Smart About Splurging

After so many months of being stuck at home, many people may be understandably excited to get past the pandemic and start spending money again. That’s fair. But make sure you spend smartly. Be thoughtful and deliberate about how you want to spend your hard-earned money. Ask yourself:

What is most important to your life satisfaction?

Do you want to spend on travel, on restaurant meals, on family get-togethers?

Do you want to give more money to favorite charitable causes, to friends who are struggling or to young people in your family who need to save money for college? Being a good saver makes it easier to afford to be generous.

Think about how you can use your money to live life to the fullest. Studies have shown that people tend to be happiest when they spend money on memorable experiences and on building stronger connections with the people in their lives. After the pandemic, you may more highly value those experiences and relationships.

5. Redefine Your Life Goals

Not everyone in the U.S. has been racking up extra savings, of course. There has been widespread unemployment and economic suffering during the pandemic. This crisis is also an occasion for millions of people to reevaluate their life choices and perhaps realign their work, finances and life goals.

If you’ve been working too hard at a job you don’t like, if you no longer find meaning in your career or want to try something new or start a business, this moment of enforced stillness may be a good motivation to try something new.

Other people may love their careers, be happy with their income and yet realize that they want to downsize their housing and downshift their lives. You could move to a smaller town, a lower-cost part of the country or another country altogether. Many remote workers may be considering these moves now that they’ve tried a different way of life, working from home and having a more peaceful routine.

It’s possible that 2020 ushered in a new era of permanent frugality and higher personal savings rates. Or, people may go back to spending as much money as they can once they’re able to be more active and out of the house again.

Time will tell, but the early indications are that many people are using this time constructively: to repair their household balance sheets, strengthen their savings and think expansively about how their lives may change for the better due to surviving these challenging times.

Bottom Line

As a public health crisis, the pandemic has caused massive suffering, destruction and grief beyond the financial impacts. Even people who get through this crisis with minimal losses will likely wish that it had never happened.

However, if people can use this pandemic as an opportunity to make positive changes in their finances and their personal lives, they may also look back on this time as the beginning of a more connected, more meaningful era—one that may feature greater generosity, more broadly shared prosperity and a fuller appreciation for their fellow human beings.

