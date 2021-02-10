5 Ways To Get Student Loan Forgiveness For Nurses

One of the things the coronavirus pandemic has shown us about medicine is that there is a huge demand for registered nurses. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the employment of registered nurses is expected to grow by 7% between 2019 and 2029, faster than the average for all occupations.

While nurses can have job security and a higher salary than the national average, becoming a nurse can take a substantial amount of education—and student loans. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, 69% of graduate nursing students take out student loans, and borrowers owe between $40,000 and $54,999 at the end of their graduate programs, according to 2017 data, the most recent available.

Leaving school with that much debt can be daunting; however, student loan forgiveness for nurses does exist. There are also loan repayment programs that can help make your debt more manageable.

How Does Federal Student Loan Forgiveness for Nurses Work?

Federal student loan forgiveness programs are for only federal student loans. If you work in a qualifying profession or for an eligible employer for a set period of time, the U.S. Department of Education will forgive some or all of your remaining federal loans. The balance of your loans is discharged, and you no longer have to make any payments.

How Do Nursing Loans Repayment Assistance Programs Work?

You can use repayment assistance programs to repay federal and private student loans. With repayment assistance programs, a government agency or state will pay off a portion of your student loan debt. In exchange, you must agree to work in an area with a shortage of skilled professionals for a predetermined period.

5 Ways to Get Nursing Loan Forgiveness

Whether you have federal or private student loans, there are multiple repayment assistance programs and loan forgiveness options for nurses.

National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program

Licensed nurse practitioners can qualify for student loan repayment assistance through the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) Loan Repayment Program.

Eligible nurses can receive up to $50,000 to repay their student loans. In return, they have to work full-time for two years at an NHSC-approved service site in a designated Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA).

After the initial two-year contract, you may be eligible for additional loan repayment funds if you agree to one-year service contracts.

Both federal and private student loans are eligible for this repayment assistance program.

Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program

Through the Health Resources & Services Administration‘s Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program, you can get assistance that covers up to 60% of your unpaid student loan debt.

Registered nurses, advanced practice registered nurses and nurse faculty are eligible for the program. If selected as a recipient, you must work for two years in either a designated critical shortage facility or an eligible nursing school as nursing faculty.

After the initial two-year service term, you can qualify for additional assistance that covers up to 25% of your outstanding loan debt with an optional third year of service.

Perkins Loan Cancellation

Until the loan program ended in 2017, federal Perkins loans were issued to low-income undergraduate and graduate students. While the program is no longer active, Perkins loan borrowers can still qualify for Perkins Loan Cancellation.

If you are a nurse with Perkins loans, you can qualify for full loan forgiveness if you work for at least five years as a nurse.

To apply for Perkins Loan Cancellation, contact the school that made the loan or the loan’s servicer. The school or the servicer can tell you what forms you need to complete and what documentation you need to provide to get forgiveness.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

If you have federal direct student loans, you might qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). As a nurse, you might be eligible for PSLF if you work for a government agency, non-profit hospital or non-profit health service organization. You must make 120 monthly payments toward your loans while working full-time for an eligible employer.

After 120 months of payments, you can submit your application for PSLF. If your application is approved, your remaining loan balance is forgiven tax-free.

You can use the government’s PSLF Help Tool to see if your loans and employment qualify for PSLF and what forms you need to complete to apply.

State-Specific Repayment Programs

Several states operate their own loan repayment programs to attract and retain health care professionals. To find out if your state has a loan repayment assistance program, contact your state department of health or education department.

Examples of state-specific programs include:

Georgia. The state of Georgia offers the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Loan Repayment Program. In this program, advanced practice registered nurses can receive up to $10,000 per year to repay their loans if they work full-time in medically underserved and rural areas of the state. Contracts are renewable, and you can receive up to $40,000 in total loan repayment assistance.

The state of Georgia offers the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Loan Repayment Program. In this program, advanced practice registered nurses can receive up to $10,000 per year to repay their loans if they work full-time in medically underserved and rural areas of the state. Contracts are renewable, and you can receive up to $40,000 in total loan repayment assistance. Maryland. Nurses who attended school and work in Maryland can receive up to $10,000 per year in loan repayment assistance. In return, nurses must work full-time for a government agency or non-profit organization that serves low-income residents. Only nurses that earn less than $60,000 per year are eligible.

Nurses who attended school and work in Maryland can receive up to $10,000 per year in loan repayment assistance. In return, nurses must work full-time for a government agency or non-profit organization that serves low-income residents. Only nurses that earn less than $60,000 per year are eligible. Washington Health Corps. Nurses who work full-time for at least three years at a pre-approved site can qualify for up to $75,000 in loan repayment assistance.

Alternatives to Student Loan Forgiveness for Nurses

Not all nurses will qualify for student loan forgiveness or repayment assistance programs. If you’re not eligible for those programs, but need help with your loans, consider these alternatives:

1. Enroll in an Income-Driven Repayment Plan

If you have federal student loans, you can reduce your payments by enrolling in an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan. There are four different IDR plans, but with each, your repayment term is extended, and your monthly payment is based on your discretionary income.

Your repayment term will be 20 or 25 years depending on the plan you’re on. If you still have a loan balance after the repayment term ends, the government will discharge the remaining amount. However, the discharged amount is taxable as income under the current IRS rules.

2. Refinance Your Student Loans

If you have private student loans or would prefer to pay off loans faster, another option is to refinance your student loan debt. With this approach, you apply for a refinancing loan from a private lender that has different terms than your existing loans. The new loan is used to pay off the old ones, and it may have a lower interest rate or smaller monthly payment than you had before.

If you qualify for a lower interest rate, you can save a significant amount of money over the life of your loans. You also can decide to extend your repayment term to reduce your monthly payments and get more breathing room in your budget.

Keep in mind that there are some drawbacks to refinancing federal student loans. Once you refinance, your loans will become private loans, and you’ll no longer qualify for federal benefits. For example, refinancing your federal loans would make you ineligible for the CARES Act student loan relief measures, including the loan payment suspension and interest waiver that are in effect until September 30, 2021.

If you decide that refinancing is right for your needs, here are our picks for the top student loan refinancing lenders.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.