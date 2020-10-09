5 Ways to Ensure Your Startup Survives a Pandemic

By Allan Klepfisz, Co-Founder of WatchOutGroup

There are some things you can't control when you are launching a startup. As an entrepreneur you can control cash flow, product design, service implementation, marketing and so on. But you cannot control world events that exist completely independent of human intervention, such as a pandemic. Regardless, you have an idea that predates the global health crisis and the wheels are already in motion. So how do you ensure your startup gets off the ground running and survives a marketplace forever changed and changing as a result of the pandemic?

Stay positive

As the world around you continues to be in flux, you have to remember to stay on mission and stay positive. Like everything else in business and life, a pandemic is finite even if longer than expected. As a founder, your job is to not only continue to build your startup, but to motivate and encourage your staff. This means bold, but compassionate and flexible leadership. Employees are also dealing with the unknown, so allowing for any variable in your process will benefit you when we settle into the new normal.

Frequent communication

Regardless of world events, when you are building your startup you are generally quite focused. The tendency is to be heads-down working while the world swirls around you. But an event like this gives you an opportunity as a leader to build a solid foundation of communication with your team, vendors and future customers.

This isn't about creating a social media strategy, this is about internal and external communications that not only reflect on the challenges of building your startup, but the daily struggles and successes of navigating during a time of constant flux. Your investors will want to know you are operating within limits, your employees want authentic truths. There is an emotional impact being felt by everyone and if you can address those anxieties with patient, transparent communication then your startup will be better for it.

New opportunities

Even if you didn't have a physical business affected by closures or lockdowns, there may have been some effect to your supply chain or otherwise. While many businesses are suffering, many are popping up in their place as entrepreneurs take advantage of a new health-centric market. If you have the bandwidth to create something (for instance, a hand-sanitizer gadget or pivot to printing unique masks) that would be advantageous during a pandemic, there is still time.

COVID-19 related projects, if you've seen any ads on Instagram lately, have been flooding the market. Many of these are simply entrepreneurs taking advantage of a new market opportunity. This also ties back to communication, as if you are having the right conversations, often, with other business leaders and investors, the opportunities may come to you. It’s critically important to be creating a project or product that provides a useful if not indispensable function for users during COVID-19. Otherwise you might be seen as exploitative rather than helpful.

Manage your time

One thing we all have a lot of during a pandemic is time. With a shift in how businesses are operating, if you've got extra capital to be able to slow down and take your time, then do so. Build a better web portal or e-commerce store with the extra time so your launch is cleaner. Make sure all Amazon or e-commerce links are ready for go-live and clean up your marketing materials. Double and triple check with your vendors to make sure your supply chain is uninterrupted.

One of the best uses of any extra time you or your team might have is to shore up any cracks in the armor when it comes to your business operations. This could mean completing projects that were waiting to be finished or conducting efficiency reviews of your employees, strategies, processes and procedures. When the time comes to hit the gas, you'll find that if you spent this time solidifying your business inside and out, you'll be better for it.

Look to the future

As an entrepreneur, you'll face many business challenges as you build your companies. Every startup will have a unique set of problems that need solving, this is something that exists no matter what is going on in the world. But if you can build a successful business in the midst of a global pandemic, overcoming extraneous forces to find a revenue stream, then that should leave a very positive mark.

The future of your startup is dependent on a lot of factors, from the fortitude of your investors, to the ability of your suppliers to keep up, and the strength and durability of your employees. As you navigate the unique issues presented during a pandemic, your startup is slowly building an unbreakable foundation. It's this foundation that will help you find success in the future, in a healthy and economically viable economy but one that is likely to be vastly different from what we’ve known .

Allan is a serial entrepreneur known for being ahead of the curve. He has extensive experience in establishing new ventures in a range of market segments, including: the music, hospitality, textile, chemical, and marketing industries. Before founding The WatchOutGroup, Allan co-founded Fenix Music, a blockchain company aiming to increase royalties for musicians. Allan also holds numerous patents, both pending and granted.

