5 Ways to Earn Extra Money in 2021 Without Leaving the House

Maybe your savings account took a major hit in the pandemic. Or maybe you racked up some holiday debt on your credit cards that you're eager to pay off. There are plenty of good reasons to boost your income this year, and the good news is that you don't have to take a single step outside your door to do so. Here are some viable side gigs you can pull off from the comfort of home.

1. Become an online tutor

Unfortunately, remote learning is causing a lot of students to fall behind this academic year. But that means you have an opportunity to earn money as a tutor. If you're strong in math, you can help children navigate everything from algebra to precalculus. And if you're good at science, you can assist students struggling with key concepts. There are a number of online tutoring services you can sign up to work with (just search online and a bunch of names will pop up), but you can also try venturing out on your own -- you may earn more money that way and have more flexibility. Ask around with nearby schools, since some are likely to maintain lists of tutors.

2. Teach a musical instrument remotely

Though teaching a musical instrument over the internet may not be the same thing as teaching in person, a lot of children and adults are stuck at home these days with little to do in their spare time, and some are taking up instruments as a result. If you play an instrument or have any experience teaching others to play, this remote gig could prove quite lucrative.

3. Write or edit

There's a host of online publications looking for writers to create content and editors to make sure it's in good shape. If you're a strong writer or have a keen eye for grammar and detail, it pays to see what gigs are available. You can search online for websites that are hubs for freelance jobs -- a simple Google query should reveal plenty of options.

4. Sign up for a telemarketing gig

When you hear the word "telemarketer," you might conjure up the image of an annoying caller who disrupts your family's dinner. However, a lot of businesses need telemarketers -- market research firms, charities, and more. Best of all, you generally don't need a ton of experience to work as a telemarketer -- but you do need some patience and a friendly attitude.

5. Put your computer skills to use

Maybe you're terrific at graphic design or have the web development skills to build and update websites. These are the sort of gigs you can easily do from home. If you're not sure how to find clients, start by reaching out to local businesses whose websites look like they haven't been updated in years. You never know who might be willing to pay for a refresh.

When we think about side gigs, it's easy to focus on common opportunities like driving for a rideshare company, waiting tables, or babysitting. But given that we're still in the midst of a pandemic, you may be better off finding a second job you can do from the relative safety of your home. It may take you a while to establish a steady stream of side income, but if you keep at it, you could wind up in a much stronger financial position by the end of the year.

