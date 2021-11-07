5 Ways to Avoid Paying Checked Baggage Fees When Traveling

Image source: Getty Images

Luggage costs can make your next trip more expensive than it needs to be. Many airlines are no longer generous with their baggage allowance. If you're flying domestically and want to check a bag, the airline may charge you an extra fee. But there are ways to get around paying checked baggage fees when traveling. Here are five ways to do just that.

1. Fly with Southwest Airlines

Southwest is the only U.S.-based airline that allows all fliers to bring up to two checked bags for free, no matter your fare type or loyalty member status level. If you like checking bags when you travel, it may make sense to fly with Southwest if it goes to your destination of choice. Since most U.S. airlines charge a fee of around $30 for your first checked bag, flying with Southwest could provide significant savings.

Note: This perk is available for all fliers. So if you're traveling with your partner, both of you are allowed to check two bags each. That means you can check four bags at no extra cost.

2. Pack light and bring only carry-on luggage

Many airlines allow you to bring carry-on luggage at no extra cost. Once you get into the habit of packing lighter, traveling with carry-on luggage can not only save you money but make for a less stressful travel experience. Who wants to wait at the baggage carousel forever or lug around heavy bags, anyway? Be sure to look at the fare type before booking your next ticket. Some airlines don't allow travelers to bring carry-on baggage when purchasing basic economy fares.

3. Use an airline credit card

Booking your airline tickets with an airline credit card may allow you to save on baggage fees. Many airline credit cards include free checked baggage as a card perk. Your card may also include a free checked bag for traveling companions if they're traveling on the same reservation. Are you thinking of applying for a new credit card? Take a look at the top airline credit cards for inspiration.

4. Earn elite status

It pays to earn elite status with your preferred airline since most airlines offer perks to elite status members and airline loyalty programs are free to join. As you continue to fly and accumulate more miles, you can make your way to higher membership tiers. Most airline loyalty programs allow elite members to check their bags for free.

5. Upgrade your tickets

Another way to score free checked bags is to upgrade your ticket. Most first-class and business class fares include free checked bags. While these airline tickets will cost you significantly more money than a coach class ticket, flying in first class can offer a more comfortable traveling experience, plus you get access to extra perks like free checked bags.

Before booking your next airline ticket, think ahead about potential checked baggage fees. This is an extra travel expense that you shouldn't be paying. You can take steps to avoid these extra fees, which will make it easier to stick to your vacation budget. If you're in the market for a new credit card, take a look at our list of top travel rewards credit cards.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.