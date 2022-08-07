5 Ways the Mint App Saves Me Money

I'm not married to the Mint financial app, but I am dating it rather seriously. I don't think it's perfect, but it's one of the best budgeting tools I've run across in a long time.

1. Simplicity

Mint has been around since 2006 and owned by Intuit since 2009. Intuit is the company that brings us TurboTax, so if you've ever used their hardware, you understand the premium the company puts on simplicity.

And I was looking for something simple when I found Mint. The fact that the app saves me money is both a surprise and an added bonus. Here's how else I save:

2. No fees

Signing up gave me access to everything the app has to offer at no cost. As someone who routinely has to go through her budget to find old subscriptions I no longer wish to pay for, I appreciate the fact that Mint does not represent one more monthly expense. Because Mint makes money by selling advertising, I don't have the option to remove ads, but honestly, that's okay. Given how much I've spent on other budget apps, I can easily live with ads.

3. Bill pay reminder

I've always been good about getting bills paid on time, but Mint makes it nearly impossible to allow one to slip through the cracks by providing reminders when bills are due. No late bills mean no late fees to pay.

4. Allows me more time to work

I'm a writer, and if I'm not writing, I don't make money. While I enjoy a good budget more than the average person, the time spent moving between monthly bills, occasional expenses, and bank accounts was a time suck. Planning for long-term and short-term goals only added to the time it took me to organize our financial situation.

The thing I like best about Mint -- and the feature that allows me to spend my time more effectively -- is the way the app allows me to keep all my financial information in one place. No more moving from budget book to checking account statement, to retirement account statement. No more listing long-term goals in one place and short-term goals somewhere else in my budget.

If I wonder how one of our accounts is doing, I can go right to it on the Mint app. That's because everything, including bank accounts, retirement and investment accounts, credit cards, and other bills are synced up with Mint.

Time is our most valuable asset, and Mint shaves hours off my monthly budgeting sessions. Those extra hours allow me more time to make a living.

5. Tracks my finances

With Mint, there's no excuse not to take a quick peek at where our savings or investment accounts stand. When I'm saving for something special, like a trip with the family, it's a great way to stay on track. I find saving money easier when I know precisely where I stand each month.

Another thing Mint tracks for me are investment fees. It's wild how many years I spent pretending fees did not exist, and how long I accepted high fees as the cost of investing. Now that I'm a bit stingier with our investment funds, I like the way Mint allows me to determine if any junk fees are being charged. Even if I'm only saving a few dollars a month, that's a few extra dollars to invest.

I don't know if I'll stay with Mint forever, but until some other app comes along that blows my hair back, it will play a role in my life.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.