5 Ways To Spend $100 To Start Securing Your Financial Future in Your 30s

While $100 may not seem like a lot of money, spending it wisely can help build a stronger financial foundation. There are several ways to turn even a little bit of money into a substantial chunk of change. The important thing is to make these money moves now so that you can rest easy down the line.

Here are five ways to spend $100 to start securing your financial future in your 30s.

Establish an Emergency Fund

One way to spend $100 to help build a better future is by paying yourself. Instead of spending the dough on an item or experience, use it to establish or add to an emergency fund. According to the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Financial Wellness Survey, 42% of Americans surveyed said they didn’t have an emergency savings fund.

Emergency funds are often critical to pay for unexpected expenses, such as car and home repairs. Without a buffer, people can find themselves reaching for the credit card to pay for these sudden and often costly items. While most financial experts agree that having an emergency fund of three to six months’ worth of expenses is ideal, just getting it established is a good step. Once it’s set up, additional money can be added to it in small amounts each month until it is fully funded.

Meet With a Financial Advisor

Another way to turn $100 into more money is by meeting with a financial advisor. A money expert can provide guidance on the best way to invest, plan for the future and minimize tax liabilities. Financial literacy is often critical to success, but without the help of a professional, understanding how to grow your money can be challenging.

Spending $100 on a consultation with a financial advisor ensures that every dollar made is being optimized based on individual needs and goals. Some advisors charge an hourly rate, while others charge a fee based on the total amount of assets being managed. It is essential to understand what the advisor will charge before committing to anything.

Open a Roth IRA

For individuals hoping to watch their money grow, putting $100 in a Roth IRA may be a smart idea. A Roth IRA is an individual retirement account that allows money to grow tax-free. Unlike a traditional IRA, there are no immediate tax benefits on contributions. However, with a Roth IRA, tax-free withdrawals can be made after the age of 59 1/2.

According to the experts at Charles Schwab, Roth IRAs are ideal for individuals who believe they will be in a higher tax bracket in the future. Unfortunately, not all people will qualify for a Roth IRA. Working with a financial professional can help determine what kind of retirement account is best based on individual circumstances.

Invest In the Market

Another idea for individuals hoping to have a brighter financial future is to take $100 and invest it in the stock market. What was once considered a money path open only to the elite few is now more accessible than ever. Investment apps, automated investing and the ability to buy things like fractional shares of a stock have opened the door for a wide range of investors.

With a minimal starting investment, people can see their money work for them by choosing the right options.

Open a High-Yield Savings Account

For individuals wanting to keep their money accessible, it may be a good idea to place the $100 into a high-yield savings account (HYSA). Many banks have deposit requirements of $100 or less for their high-yield accounts, which can earn an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4% or more. This means money will grow faster compared with traditional savings accounts, which tend to offer an APY of around 0.43%, according to CNBC Select.

It is important to note, however, that the rates of HYSAs and traditional savings accounts fluctuate.

