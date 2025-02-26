5 Ways for Single People To Get the Best Value From a Costco Membership

Your coupled-up friends love to talk about a lot of things that you, as a singleton (to borrow the term from one Bridget Jones), don’t fully comprehend. Setting up joint accounts. Planning romantic vacations. Enjoying their Costco memberships. That last perk of coupledom seems especially nice, given how much they save on everything from canned goods to furniture.

Looking to build wealth? Try these 6 shortcuts to add up to $1K to your wallet this month.

Middle-class earners are quietly becoming millionaires. Find out how you can, too.

Given how tumultuous the dating scene is right now — conjuring images of grabbing a rope swung from a helicopter as the jungle around you burns — the benefits of a Costco membership might just be the incentive to get you back on the apps. But, put the phone down. You can still stay happy and single, and benefit from a Costco membership.

There are more ways than you might think for a singleton to enjoy their solo Costco membership.

1. Take Advantage of Costco Services

Costco offers so much more than enough canned goods to get you through a zombie apocalypse without forfeiting flavor. Your membership also helps you tap into a range of widely useful services, from travel packages to home repair and improvement, pharmacy services and a car buying program.

Did you know you can even purchase insurance through Costco? Well, you can — including auto, health, life and pet insurance. If you’re a small business owner, you can also purchase health insurance plans for your small business.

In essence, Costco can serve as a true one-stop shop for a lot of your everyday needs.

2. Create Personalized Gifts

Whether gift-giving is already your love language or you’re looking to level up your gifting game, Costco lets you create everything from personalized photobooks and home decor to stationery, wall art and calendars. Through Costco’s partnership with Shutterfly, you can take images from some of your most precious memories — or those many, many pictures of your fur baby — and turn them into one-of-a-kind items that can delight your friends and family. Or, let’s be real, adorn your own home.

3. Buy Pet Supplies in Bulk

Speaking of your fur babies, you can also find almost everything you need to keep them happy and healthy in the aisles at Costco. If there’s one thing you can’t afford to run out of, it’s pet food (at least, if you don’t want a paw in your face reminding you). Get it in bulk at Costco to save money, as well as time and convenience. While you’re browsing the pet section, you can also load up on flea and tick preventatives to last you for quite a while.

4. Get Your Eyes Examined

You know you’re supposed to see the optometrist every year. It’s just so hard to remember to make that appointment. But what if your friendly neighborhood eye doctor was in the same place you went to get dog food or load up on snacks for your latest BBQ? That would make getting your yearly check-up a whole lot easier.

Costco Optical boasts a knowledgeable team ready to help you see your best, while helping you find a pair of prescription glasses — and even sunglasses — that suit your needs and style. The program accepts most major vision plans and offers free adjustments.

Are #financetok’s money tips worth your time? These 4 viral hacks can earn you thousands.

5. Stock Up on Frozen and Shelf-Stable Foods

One of the biggest perks of the single life, beyond the fact that you don’t have to share the remote with anyone, is a reduced grocery bill. You can stretch your dollar even further by buying frozen items or shelf-stable goods from Costco. From frozen fruit and veggies to boxes of almond milk, you can find a ton of healthy staples that should last you for several weeks at a time.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways for Single People To Get the Best Value From a Costco Membership

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.