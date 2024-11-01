5 Ways To Save Money on Your Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

It might not seem like a pricey holiday, but Thanksgiving can be quite expensive, especially if you are in charge of serving the dinner. Sure, there are no gifts or elaborate decorations required, but it can still add up and gobble up your budget.

For You: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Check Out: If You’re 55+, Here Are 10 Senior Discounts You Are Missing Out On

GOBankingRates reached out to the team at Savings.com, which found that 71% of Americans are making some sort of adjustment to their Thanksgiving plans this year due to finances, particularly when it comes to the main meal. In September 2024, Savings.com researchers conducted a web-based poll of 1,049 U.S. adults who were representative of the American population based on age race, and gender.

Keep reading for more findings from the study, along with five ways to save money on your Thanksgiving meal this year.

Go Generic

Name brands are costly, especially when it comes to food. This year, 23% of the Savings.com participants reported they will be choosing store brands or discounted items for Thanksgiving.

Trending Now: 8 Best (and Surprising) Holiday Gifts From Trader Joe’s

Make It From Scratch

Just like buying discounted brands, cooking the food you serve on your table all by yourself can save you substantially. According to Savings.com data, 22% said they are preparing more homemade dishes instead of buying pre-made options.

Buy Less Food

Leftovers — who really needs them? Not you, if you are on a tight Thanksgiving budget.

Savings.com found that 15% of people who responded are buying fewer or smaller portions of certain foods to cut costs.

Make It a Potluck

You don’t have to be the only one on the hook for cooking every dish. Instead, share the load with friends and family by hosting a potluck affair where everyone brings a dish.

That’s what 12% of those surveyed said they are doing to cut costs, while 6% said they are hoping to save money by not inviting as many people to their dinner this year.

Don’t Host

There is no reason you have to be the one to buy, make and prepare all the food. Savings.com found that 11% of those surveyed are not hosting Thanksgiving this year due to cost. For those who are, 4% are contributing less to a shared meal to save money.

Some people are simply looking to revamp their Thanksgiving menu to save on costs. The study showed that the sides you could easily cut without much fuss from guests are corn, brussels sprouts, carrots and sweet peas. However, Americans’ three most beloved sides to consider keeping are mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing and gravy.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Save Money on Your Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.