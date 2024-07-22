5 Ways To Save Money on Hotels, According to The Deal Guy

If you’ve booked a hotel room lately, you’ve probably noticed a price increase. Since the world reopened post-pandemic, there’s been a surge in travel, which has driven up costs. According to the Hotel Monitor 2024, a forecast from American Express Global Business Travel, hotel rooms in several major cities are spiking by double-digit percentages in many places around the globe.

But you don’t have to pay full price for a hotel room. The Deal Guy recently revealed his genius secret hacks on how to save money booking hotels that work. Before booking your next vacation, read below.

Know When To Book

If you’re traveling for a major holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Spring Break, The Deal Guy said to book the deals four to six months in advance. However, if you have more flexibility on the dates you’re traveling and are “mildly flexible on the hotel, 15 days in advance is the best time to book.”

Book Through Apps

Discount travel sites like Booking.com are popular ways to find affordable hotels, but The Deal Guy shared that the prices on their websites are higher than on their app. Before reserving a room, compare the prices on the website’s app. Chances are you’ll save a significant amount.

Price Match

Another money-saving trick is booking your room directly through the hotel’s website and then price-matching the property against a discount travel site. “Marriot will even give you a bonus discount for finding a better price as part of their 25% price match guarantee, which is the same for Hilton,” The Deal Guy explained. In addition, Hyatt offers a 20% price match or the option of 5,000 World of Hyatt points, which is enough for a free night in a standard room at a basic property. The travel dates and room type must line up to qualify for a price match.

Avoid Hotel Cancellation Fees

Life happens, whether it’s a missed flight or a last-minute change in plans, but hotels don’t always cancel for free if you cancel within their time frame. If you’re in this situation, The Deal Guy said it’s best to book directly through a hotel instead of a discounted travel site, call the front desk, and move your reservation to a different date later down the road. Then, a few days later, call and cancel your booking to ensure it’s within their policy.

Score Free Vegas Hotels

Las Vegas is notorious for its overpriced hotels and expensive nightly resort fees, but there’s a way to get comped rooms. Download the app MyVegas Rewards and play free games. The Deal Guy shared he played for 20 minutes every day for a week and got two free nights at the Mandalay Bay. “We only had to pay resort fees and tax,” he said and explained the hotel would have cost well over $800 if he had to pay full price. Instead, he paid out $270.98.

