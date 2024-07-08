5 Ways To Save on Amazon Prime Day Without Unnecessary Spending

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 16th to 17th. The annual sale for Prime Members starts the back-to-school shopping season and is a great time to grab electronics, school supplies and clothes at a good price. Set a budget, make a list of your most-wanted items, and watch for deals to maximize your Prime Day savings.

GOBanking Rates talked to consumer and retail experts to uncover five ways to save on Amazon Prime Day without unnecessary spending.

Maximize Your Membership

Prime members benefit from exclusive deals, early access to discounts, and free shipping. Use your membership for enhanced discounts and deals, whether shopping for high-ticket items or stocking up on essentials at reduced prices.

“Many Prime Day sale items are overstock inventory that merchants are clearing out while they have a massive audience,” said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at Smarty.

Watch Featured Sales

Pay attention to the featured sales. Those sellers pay a premium to Amazon to feature their best products, often at their lowest prices. However, Porwal said these deals also have a time limit.

“If it’s an item from an unverified seller or a brand you’re not familiar with and it’s not something you really need, sometimes the savings aren’t worth the risk,” he said.

Leverage Social Media and Technology

Michael Robert, a cybersecurity specialist and tech expert, said he also uses Instagram and Alexa to help him score Amazon deals.

“Last Prime Day, an Instagram story helped me score a smart home device at a great price,” he said. “Sometimes, Alexa shares early access or exclusives. It’s like having your own insider on your team.”

Use Credit Card Rewards Points

Members can also use their credit card rewards points to make purchases and maximize their savings, said Len Covello, Chief Technology Officer at Engage People, a loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout.

“By leveraging the Pay with Points (PwP) option, consumers can reduce out-of-pocket expenses and save on items they want and need most on Prime Day,” Covello said.

Act Fast

Amazon-owned products like Echo, Ring, Kindle and GoodThreads are expected to offer shoppers great deals. However, Porwal said most major Amazon sellers will compete with reduced prices during the event.

“Some will reduce prices the whole event while others will have short promotional sales at historically low prices to move that inventory quickly,” he said. “So, it’s important to act fast if you really like a deal.”

In addition, Robert recommended setting alerts to capture Lightning Deals.

“I set deal alerts so that I’m the first to know when something I want goes on sale,” he said. “It pays to stay on top of new offers.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Save on Amazon Prime Day Without Unnecessary Spending

