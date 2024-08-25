5 Ways To Maximize Side Hustle Earnings

A side hustle can be a fantastic way to bring in some extra cash.



Whether you want to invest just a few hours a week into your side hustle, or you have plans to build it into a larger operation, these five tips can help you maximize your side hustle earnings.

Review Your Skills

If you want to maximize your side hustle earnings, start by identifying your skills and talents that others would find valuable. Maybe you’re a talented photographer with experience photographing products for a former employer. Or perhaps you have a green thumb and an eye for design that you could put to work by offering gardening and landscaping services to local homeowners.



Choose Your Side Hustle Wisely

Freelancing is highly competitive; a 2023 Upwork study found that 64 million Americans freelanced in 2023, and that freelancers comprised 38% of the United States workforce. That doesn’t mean that you can’t earn great money freelancing, but it does mean that you need to carefully choose the type of work you want to do.

NetCredit trawled public job ads on Fiverr to identify the types of single-day gigs that pay the most in the United States. The top 10 highest-paying single-day gigs and their average pay include:

Marketing strategy – $178.08

Mobile app developer – $164.15

Presentation design – $163.62

Website designer – $162.18

Songwriter – $158.14

3D industrial design – $142.34

Brand style design – $136.43

AI spokespersons videos – $131.40

Packaging and label design – $122.66

UX design – $122.09

Keep in mind that these rates are for single-day gigs with a 24-hour turnaround. If you specialize in one of these side hustle types and work to develop relationships with recurring clients, you could potentially make much more. To encourage clients to repeatedly use your services, focus on delivering quality work and always deliver your work on time or even ahead of schedule. A reliable contractor is a valuable asset to many businesses, and by doing your work well, you could gain more gig opportunities. If you do a great job, clients may even start to refer you to other potential clients.

Choose a Side Hustle That Works With Your Schedule

While the above single-day gigs are higher-paying options, you can maximize your earnings in other side hustles, too. Driving for Uber, DoorDash or Lyft can help you to make use of your downtime, and these gigs allow you to work here and there as your schedule permits. Online or local tutoring can be a good way to earn extra cash on the weekends or afternoons. There are also plenty of other side hustle opportunities to explore, like offering up handyman services or creating craft items to sell.

Think about your schedule and your time availability to decide what type of gig works best for you. If you can combine your skills with work that you enjoy that also fits into your schedule, you could quickly be running a profitable side hustle.

Raise Your Prices

When you’re just starting out, you’ll need to price your services or products competitively. Once you gain some experience and develop a portfolio and references, consider raising your prices. Raising your prices as often as once a year can help you keep up with increases in supply costs, and it can also maximize your earnings.

Maximize Earnings Without Burning Out

It’s exciting to build a profitable side hustle, and you may want to put a lot of time and energy into growing your business. But it’s important to maintain a good work-life balance, or you could burn out and not want to pursue that side hustle anymore.

As your side hustle starts to take off, be sure to schedule personal time so your business doesn’t start to take over all of your free time. Schedule your side hustle working hours just like you maintain a schedule for an employer or more traditional job. Putting this effort into preserving your personal time can help to keep you engaged in your side hustle, so you can continue to build that hustle and maximize your earnings.

