5 Ways To Make Money While on Vacation

A vacation doesn’t have to drain your bank account. Quite the opposite, in fact. You can make money while on vacation if you get creative and plan ahead.

From side hustles to passive income streams, here’s how to leverage your vacation to turn a profit.

Rent Out Your Home While You Travel

Doni Belau, founder and award-winning travel expert at Girls’ Guide to the World, said she funds much of her travel lifestyle by renting out stylish homes she owns in popular destinations such as New Orleans, Paris and Bordeaux.

She said she curated each property with antiques and local charm items, making them desirable short-term rentals that generated income while she was away.

Lead Retreats or Curated Group Travel

If you’re a natural host or planner, take a cue from Belau and organize retreats and guided trips based on your passion. Belau recommended travel niches, such as yoga, food and writing.

By planning retreats or group travel, you can take a trip to a desired destination and make money along the way.

Review Hotels

Hotels may provide free lodging for someone who writes about the business for blogs and publications. So if you’re a travel writer, this could be a great way to maximize your next trip.

You may also be able to receive payment from visitor centers and print and digital publications that commission articles about certain destinations or activities.

Become a Travel Influencer

Nomads who love to travel can earn income as travel influencers by taking photos and videos of their travels. Becoming a travel influencer won’t happen overnight, but if you build up your social media following, you could reap the rewards as a travel influencer.

Plus, brands that sell travel-related products and services may fund influencers to review their products, ranging from suntan lotion and sunglasses to travel organizers and swimsuits.

Invest In Global Real Estate

If you have some capital to invest, you can purchase homes abroad, renovate them, and rent them out for all or part of the season, according to Belau. Popular Mediterranean summer vacation destinations include Greece, Italy, France and Spain.

Enjoy the sights and culture for part of the season, and then earn a passive income to recoup your vacation funds for the rest of the year.

Before You Do Anything, Know International Immigration Laws

Benson Varghese, a criminal defense attorney and founder and managing partner of Texas law firm Varghese Summersett, has worked with entrepreneurs, digital nomads and business owners earning money abroad and has advised them about the importance of understanding immigration laws while working internationally.

“Even if the client is based in the U.S., if you’re physically performing services abroad in violation of immigration law, it can lead to fines, deportation or future travel restrictions,” he said. “I’ve advised dozens of clients on compliance issues when working internationally, and I’ve helped resolve problems that started out as ‘harmless travel side hustles’ but ended up causing serious legal headaches.”

However, when done legally within the boundaries of international law, making money on vacation can be profitable and enjoyable. Benson recalled a client earning nearly $2,500 in three weeks photographing unique antique signs. When returning home, they packed, shipped and sold them to collectors, he said.

