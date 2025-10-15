5 Ways a Government Shutdown Could Impact Travel Plans

Travel often proves stressful at the best of times. And after the federal government closed on Oct. 1, these are definitely not the best of times for travelers.

Watch out for these snags as you navigate upcoming travel plans.

More Crowds and Lag Times at Airports

While Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, air traffic controllers, and Customs and Border Protection agents do continue working through government shutdowns, they do so without pay. And many call in “sick” in protest, and to avoid the extra hassles and delays caused by reduced support personnel.

“As morale declines, absence goes up,” said LaDell Carter, founder of Royal Expression Travels. “We witnessed that in the 35-day closure, when roughly 10% of TSA employees called in sick, forming huge security lines.”

Delayed and Canceled Flights

Flight delays and cancellations have soared since the shutdown started. From Monday, Oct. 6, to early Wednesday, Oct. 8, nearly 12,000 flights saw delays that were “in part tied to Federal Aviation Administration slowdowns due to controller absences,” per Reuters. Fully 200 flights were canceled entirely.

Ryan Jones, founder of flight tracking app Flighty, urged travelers to keep a pulse on flight updates. “Being first to know means rebooking before everyone else. Our alerts are the fastest in the world, often hours ahead of the airlines,” he said.

Travel insurance or flexible rebooking through reward points certainly comes in handy at a time like this.

Disruptions at National Parks

At best, some national parks remain open with reduced staff and services. Some visitor centers or other attractions close, depending on that park’s fees and funding.

At worst, national parks close. Check out The Weather Channel’s list of closed national parks before traveling.

Delayed Passport Issuance

The State Department handles passport renewals and issuance, and it funds them through fees. However, many support staff are absent, and you should expect delays.

“While passport processing continues during a shutdown, those offices will be skeleton staffed,” said Tiffany Funk, president of travel website Point.me.

Global Entry Application Disruptions

Likewise, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents oversee Global Entry applications, funded through fees. But they’ll be short staffed as well, and working without pay.

Funk noted that in the 2018-2019 shutdown, Global Entry processing slowed and many applicants had their interviews canceled. “Temper expectations for Global Entry approval and interviews, including interviews-on-arrival for people who only need to renew,” she said.

Plan further ahead, show up for flights earlier than usual and stay flexible in your travel plans. Driving might make more sense than flying for regional travel. Safe travels and good luck.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

