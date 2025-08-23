5 Ways Gen Z Plans To Spend Retirement — Are They Financially Prepared?

Like the generations that came before them, Gen Z is thinking about retirement. While still young, many have already begun saving for their golden years, and are dreaming of what life will be like when they can finally retire from their 9-to-5 job.

According to the 25th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers, this generation has had a tumultuous start to their careers, having come of age during the pandemic. However, they have had unparalleled access to retirement savings plans and are more financially literate than any previous generation.

Here are the five ways Gen Zers said they are planning to spend their retirement, and whether they are on track to achieve their goals.

Traveling

According to the Transamerica retirement survey, 65% of Gen Zers listed traveling as a top priority during retirement. Luckily, the generation may be on track to achieve this dream. As reported by The New York Times, young adults are contributing to 401(k)s earlier and more aggressively than their predecessors. The generation understands the basics of compounding interest, and seems anxious to achieve financial freedom.

Spending Time with Family and Friends

Gen Z, like most other generations, also hopes to spend more time with family and friends during retirement. Of respondents, 58% in the generation indicated this was important to them. Fidelity recommended that by the time a person is 30, they have 1x their salary saved in retirement. At 35, the investment company recommended having double.

While Gen Z may be eager to hang with loved ones during retirement, they will need to step up the savings to have a fully funded account. The average 401(k) balance for individuals in this generation is $13,500, which is likely below the target amount. The good news is that Gen Z has time to stockpile savings.

Pursuing Hobbies

Another dream of Gen Z is to pursue hobbies during retirement. Nearly two-thirds (57%) listed it as a vital part of their golden years. Pursuing hobbies, however, can be expensive, and retirement plans will need to be fully funded to help ensure money is there long after a salary is gone. While Gen Zers started stashing retirement funds away earlier than their predecessors, they have also withdrawn more from their accounts. According to Transamerica, 26% of Generation Z workers have dipped into retirement funds either by withdrawing from a 401(k), IRA or a related account.

Taking Care of Grandchildren

Despite their young age, 26% of Gen Z respondents said taking care of grandchildren was part of their retirement plan. Since the generation has a more in-depth understanding of savings and investments compared to previous generations at their age, this dream might become a reality. According to the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), 84% of Gen Z respondents reported saving regularly, and 57% stated that they closely follow a budget.

Starting a Business

Gen Zers aren’t so sure that not working is the preferred lifestyle for a retiree. Over one-quarter (26%) said they dream of spending their retirement starting a new business. While this retirement plan may seem unorthodox, it shouldn’t be surprising. Gen Zers are accustomed to holding multiple jobs, with 32% reporting they work two or more jobs, and 59% indicating they have a side hustle.

