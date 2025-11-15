5 Ways To Find an Extra $1K in Your Monthly Budget, According To Rachel Cruze

Finding an extra $1,000 in your monthly budget might sound impossible, but financial expert Rachel Cruze says it’s more achievable than most people think.

In a recent YouTube video, Cruze outlined five practical strategies to free up significant cash without taking on a side hustle.

1. Pause Retirement Contributions Temporarily

For those with debt, Cruze suggests temporarily pausing retirement investing to get money back in your paycheck immediately. Someone earning $75,000 who participates in their company’s 401(k) match could see about $400 return to their paycheck right away. For dual-income households, this amount could double to $800. According to CNBC.com, financial advisors note that pausing contributions temporarily can free up much-needed cash to address immediate debt concerns; however, it should be viewed as a short-term strategy rather than a permanent solution.

2. Adjust Your Tax Withholdings

If you received a large tax refund last year, Cruze recommends adjusting your withholdings to get that money back in your monthly paychecks instead. For someone earning $70,000 to $80,000, this could mean an extra $200 monthly.

Rather than giving the government an interest-free loan throughout the year, that money could be working for you to pay down debt or grow in a high-yield savings account.

3. Make Strategic Budget Cuts

Cruze emphasizes that cutting gym memberships, streaming services, restaurants, and food delivery fees can easily recover $200 to $300 monthly. When you examine restaurant spending alone, the numbers become staggering. These cuts don’t have to be permanent, but eliminating wants rather than needs for a season can free up hundreds of dollars.

4. Sell Unused Items

Looking around your home for furniture, electronics, clothes, shoes, and kitchen gadgets you no longer use can generate quick cash. Cruze notes that even selling just two items on Facebook Marketplace could bring in $100 or more. With numerous online resale platforms available today, selling pre-owned items has never been easier. While it requires some effort, this strategy can yield several hundred dollars relatively quickly.

5. Switch To Budget-Friendly Grocery Stores

Cruze’s most enthusiastic recommendation involves shopping at Aldi, which she says could save $100 or more per month compared to traditional grocery stores. She reports that her family has nearly cut their grocery bill in half by shifting the majority of their shopping to Aldi while still purchasing quality items.

The Bottom Line

Cruze’s strategies demonstrate that earning $1,000 per month doesn’t require dramatic lifestyle changes or additional income streams. By combining several of these approaches — temporarily pausing retirement contributions for $400, adjusting withholdings for $200, cutting subscriptions for $200, and reducing grocery costs by $100 — you can reach that $1,000 goal. The key is recognizing these changes as temporary measures to improve your financial position, not permanent sacrifices.

