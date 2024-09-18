5 Ways To Break Up With Your Job and Earn More Money With a Better Career Match

Your career just might be the longest relationship in your life, so being focused on how you truly feel when you’re with it is a healthy approach. In other words, it’s not them — it’s you.

Work changes you make now will greatly impact not only your quality of life, but also the quality of your paycheck. So whether you are looking to use your special skills more directly, turn your side gig into full-time or simply achieve bigger money goals, if your current job isn’t fulfilling your needs it may be time to consider a separation.

Read Next: 7 Most Profitable Small Business Ideas for 2024

For You: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Setting boundaries is hard, especially on top of extra money concerns, but if you’re happier where you work, then your career’s lifespan, growth and earning potential are boosted immensely in the long term. There are always other fish in the sea of opportunities, and the bottom line is you’re worth more than what your last job said.

If your current employment has let you know who they are and that there’s no place to grow, here are five ways to break up with your current career to find a better match.

Talk About the Good Times

Even if you are ready to move on, it doesn’t mean you have to go into your manager’s office with guns blazing. You can acknowledge all you’ve learned from your time at the company and give appreciation for the years you’ve invested there. Even though you are done, it doesn’t have to end in a bridge burned.

It’s easy to check out and start resenting your work once you’ve decided to leave, but just like in a romantic relationship, this will only lead to harsh words being exchanged and most likely regret from both parties. Giving fair notice and showing that you care about your job will likely land you a nice letter of recommendation for the next step in your career — one that is better paying and better suited for your evolved skill set.

Try This: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

Find Out: 15 Things You Can Donate for Money

Remember That It’s Not (for) Them, It’s (for) You

If your current job is not offering you a chance to grow, and more importantly, not growing the amount of money it pays you, then sticking around only shows the higher-ups they can take you for granted. Though you may be comfortable where you are, don’t confuse comfort with complacency — they may say you can’t do better, but you know you can.

In most cases, if you’re good at your job your boss won’t tell you it’s time to go, so it’s up to you to take the next step for yourself. You wouldn’t stand for being used by your partner, so nor should you by your work partnerships.

When you’re breaking up with your career, remind your bosses that this is for your betterment and that they’ll find someone else who will hopefully make them happy, too.

Trending Now: Get Paid To Watch Videos: 11 Easy Ways

Communicate That This Is Better for Both of You

You outgrow your first job just like you outgrow your first love. It was what you needed at the time but nothing lasts forever. When you give your resignation, make it clear that this is also ideal for them as they can hire for a new entry-level position and pay that person accordingly. Leaving this job is better for your career growth, but also good for the company as they don’t want someone who doesn’t want to be there.

Though it depends on your location, once you’ve put your old job in your rearview mirror, you can upgrade your resume, real estate and your paycheck. Moving on is hard, but once you find a new vocation that is everything you dreamed of, you’ll wonder why it took you so long. You can eat, pray and love your way to the bank.

Make Your Breakup Story the First Step to Your New Job

If you haven’t already found a new career partner, don’t hesitate to let everyone know you’ve broken up with your job and are ready to see other positions.

Put yourself back out there by being active on LinkedIn or throwing your resume in the ring of other hiring sites or head-hunting platforms. Think of recruiters as a dating app, and only swipe right on the jobs you know you want.

Don’t Settle for a Rebound Career

You didn’t break up with your last job just to make a lateral move. Though being unemployed is scary, so is wasting your life in a toxic work environment.

If you keep jumping from job to job and find them all unfulfilling, then chances are you don’t have a type — you have a pattern. You’ve come this far just by breaking up with a job that didn’t serve you or your finances, so make sure your next step is forward, not backward, on your career path.

Final Take To GO: If You Love Yourself, Let Them Go

The bottom line is that holding on to an unhealthy relationship diminishes who you are and who you could be. If your current job doesn’t see you or your potential now then it likely never will, so staying won’t help you achieve your long-term career or retirement goals. The first step toward a better career path is finding a job that truly values you, which will only enhance your growth and earning potential.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Break Up With Your Job and Earn More Money With a Better Career Match

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.