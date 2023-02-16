5 Ways Advisors Can Drive Business Through Social Media

There are numerous ways advisors can generate leads for their business such as word-of-mouth marketing or cold-calling, but social media can provide them with a much larger landscape in which to work and is less time-consuming. That is according to Rebecca Lake who recommended five ways for advisors to drive business through social media in an article on SmartAsset. In terms of which social media platform to use, that depends on your target client demographics. For instance, if your target client is younger, your best bet is on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter. But if your target client is older, then you might get better results on Facebook or YouTube. Lake’s first tip is to be authentic as it’s essential to build trust with prospective clients. For instance, you could share a little about yourself on social media. Her next tip is to be consistent, as it’s also important in building trust. Posting quality content on a regular schedule is ideal. Lake’s third tip is to provide value. The content has to provide value for the people who see it. Plus, valuable content gets shared, which can help you attract even more business. The next tip is to engage with the people viewing your content. This could include replying to comments or even asking your followers to participate in a survey. The fifth and final tip is to be compliant with federal regulations and your firm’s regulations.

