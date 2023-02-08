5 Walmart Tech and Electronics Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up in February

Big-box retailer Walmart is known for having a glut of items from apples to automotive supplies and everything in between. It’s also known for having great deals on many of its products at any given time, including tech and electronics. If you’re in the market for a Bluetooth speaker or a robot vac, Walmart has some worthwhile discounts on these items and more.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

See: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

Here are five tech and electronics deals at Walmart you shouldn’t pass up in February.

Wyze Robot Vacuum With LiDAR Room Mapping

If you haven’t experienced the wonders of a robot vacuum, you should. Imagine it as your own personal assistant, dutifully vacuuming up dirt, pet hair and food crumbs on a set schedule every day. The Wyze Robot Vacuum uses its software to map out the most efficient cleaning paths in your home. However, you can create virtual walls and restricted areas to keep it from going where you don’t want it to go. And while high-quality robot vacuums can easily cost $700 to over $1,000, this Wyze Robot Vacuum is a steal at $149, which is a whopping $180 off the regular price of $329.

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?

Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Bluetooth Speaker

If you’re the type of person who likes to play your favorite tunes whether you’re throwing a party or lounging poolside, a portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have item. This portable, 50-watt speaker has an 18-hour playtime, multiple light modes and a waterproof casing, so it’s perfect for any occasion. Plus, if you find that one of these speakers is not enough, you can connect other compatible ones to it and sync the music and lights across all of them. The speaker is regularly $139.99, but right now, you can pick it up for $69 at Walmart.

LG 27″ UltraGear FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor

A gaming monitor can make all the difference for people who like to play computer games. This 27-inch gaming monitor from LG features a 165Hz response rate and 1ms Motion Blur Reduction for clarity. It also has a 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution to allow you to play at peak performance levels. Plus, it has Black Stabilizer, which brightens dark scenes to enhance your vision. And with $60 off the regular price of $229, you’ll only pay $169.

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse

If you’re not ready to spring for a gaming monitor, why not upgrade your mouse? The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse features six programmable buttons and gives you 250 hours of gameplay on just one AA battery. It’s regularly priced at $48.97, but you can get it for $34.99 if you buy the black color. If black is not your color, you can pay $5 more to get it in blue, lilac, mint or white.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

If you’re trying to keep yourself from using your smartphone while you wind down before bed, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential can help. It gives you time and temperature readings, serves as an alarm clock, includes a nightlight and also functions as a Google assistant, allowing you to give the clock commands with your voice. With all of these features, you can confidently charge your smartphone away from your bedside. The best part is that you can save $30 right now by buying it at the Walmart sale price of $19.99.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Walmart Tech and Electronics Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up in February

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.