5 Walmart Items To Stock Up On Now in Case of Tariff-Induced Product Shortages

Trade tensions are heating up again and Walmart has already warned that tariffs could send prices higher. In its Q1 2026 Earnings Call, Walmart said it’s committed to keeping our prices as affordable as we can. However, because the tariffs remain significant — even after the recent reductions — they can’t fully offset the added costs due to the tight margins in retail.

If you’re retired and living on a fixed income, even a small increase in everyday costs can have a big effect on your budget. Here are five Walmart items you’ll want to stock up on now before tariffs take effect or supply chains tighten.

Revolving Spice Rack

Price: $23.97

Spices and herbs are among the grocery staples most vulnerable to tariffs since many are imported. This 16-jar revolving rack from Kamenstein includes all the most popular spices, like basil, oregano and cumin and is already filled and ready to use. Plus, it includes five years of free spice refills. All you have to do is follow the instructions on the box to register your spice rack and order refills when needed.

Home Tool Set

Price: $17.88

Tools are another tariff-sensitive category, especially anything with steel, aluminum or imported components. This 40-piece toolkit is a solid starter set for quick fixes around the house. It comes with screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, sockets and a sturdy case to keep everything organized. If you like to handle your own small repairs, you may want to get this tool kit now to avoid potential price hikes on hardware later this year.

Smart Electric Pressure Cooker

Price: $96.46

Kitchen appliances often rely on imported components or assembly lines abroad, which makes them sensitive to tariffs. The electric pressure cooker is worth adding to your shopping cart because it simplifies cooking and makes your life a lot easier. You can sauté, slow-cook, pressure-cook or even steam rice in one machine.

All-in-One Printer

Price: $49

Electronics are at the top of the tariff-risk list. Ink cartridges and components are imported, which means prices could easily jump. If you’ve been putting off replacing your old printer, this is the moment to do it, before electronics see another round of tariff-related increases. This HP Deskjet 2852e all-in-one printer features color printing, 60-sheet paper capacity and a flatbed scanner for easy scanning and copying. It also includes three months of free Instant Ink.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Price: $6.12

Imported olive oil is one of the pantry staples most likely to get caught in tariff crossfire. The U.S. imports over 95% of its olive oil, primarily from Spain and Italy, two regions already facing higher shipping and production costs. The Great Value olive oil offers one of the best price-per-ounce deals available and the oil has a long shelf life when you store it in a cool, dark place.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

