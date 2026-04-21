5 of Wall Street's Most Anticipated ETF Splits of 2026 Have Officially Arrived

Key Points

Forward splits for five of Vanguard's most-popular ETFs go into effect today (April 21), making shares more accessible to retail investors.

These equity index ETF splits should lead to tighter bid-ask spreads, which is another benefit to everyday investors.

Vanguard funds often sport some of the lowest net expense ratios among equity index ETFs.

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Few trends have excited investors quite like stock-split euphoria over the last few years. Earlier this month, Wall Street's first blockbuster stock split of 2026 took place: online travel giant Booking Holdings completed a 25-for-1 forward split.

But the time has come for Booking to cede the stage to five Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs), all of which have forward splits that go into effect before trading begins today, April 21. This includes the:

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On a total return basis, including dividends, these Vanguard ETFs have rallied as much as 1,850% since their respective inception dates.

Five of Vanguard's most-popular ETFs are taking the forward-split plunge

When Vanguard announced plans to execute these forward equity index splits, it offered one reason: "to widen availability for investors by keeping share prices within accessible trading ranges."

Although most online brokerages now offer investors access to fractional-share purchases, investors who can't buy fractional shares would need to save up anywhere from $303 to buy a single share of the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF to nearly $792 for one share of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (as of April 16).

With these ETF splits now effective, all five Vanguard equity index ETFs can be purchased for between $75 and $100 per share.

But there's likely much more behind these forward splits than more affordable nominal share prices.

For example, these ETF splits should lead to tighter bid-ask spreads. The bid and ask represent the price at which investors are willing to buy and sell an asset. As the nominal share prices of these ETFs have increased, the spread between their bid and ask prices has widened. Not only are these splits making it easier for retail investors to buy shares, but tighter bid-ask spreads should translate into more efficient entries and exits of these funds.

Additionally, Vanguard may be looking to drum up retail investor interest in some of its low-cost equity index ETFs.

Vanguard funds typically have among the lowest net expense ratios -- the fees and expenses that go toward managing and marketing a fund -- compared to funds in the same category. For instance, the Vanguard Growth ETF and Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF sport ultra-low net expense ratios of 0.03%, while the Vanguard Information Technology ETF is the "highest" among these five at 0.09%. For context, the average net expense ratio of equity index ETFs in 2024 was 0.14%, according to the Investment Company Institute.

Conducting forward splits may increase average daily volume for these five ETFs and pique the interest of even more retail investors.

Stock-split euphoria is still alive and well on Wall Street, and it's time for five Vanguard ETFs to shine.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.