5 Vital Resources for Stock Investors

Trevor Jennewine: When we're investigating particular companies or investing in general, I think we all come across different resources. I wanted to have us each share one that we found particularly useful. Jamie, let's start with you.

Jamie Louko: I'm going to cheat and I'm going to share two. I'm a podcast nerd. I listen to podcasts so often. If I have my AirPods and you see me in-person, I'm likely listening to a podcast. There are two places that I look at, not necessarily for stock ideas, but just to learn about industries. The first is macroeconomics and just economics broadly, and I recommend the New Bazaar podcast by Bazaar Audio. The other place I really like to learn about and find potential ideas is in artificial intelligence. For that, I would go with NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) AI podcast.

Jennewine: Nice pick. I like that. Taylor, how about you?

Taylor Carmichael: That's excellent. I must have missed it on the sheet, Trevor. I don't research really outside The Motley Fool. It's embarrassing, I guess, but I like the home cooking. Almost all of my research starts at The Fool. I do use [Apollo Global Management's (NYSE: APO)] Yahoo! Finance. Yahoo! Finance has a lot of free stuff that you can use. I always create portfolios at Yahoo! Finance. I always track stocks at Yahoo! Finance. That's one that I use. Usually when I'm starting a research, I look at their statistics for a company because that's a great little snapshot of where companies' revenue growth is, where their cash is, so I start with that. But honestly, most of my research is here at The Fool. I just have, I guess, a bias. I like our podcast. I like our articles. If you're a paying subscriber, I would urge you to read some of our free stuff. It's really good too. That's where I am.

Jennewine: Yeah. No, Taylor, that's a great point. I think there's something to be said for that. There are a lot of great articles on The Motley Fool. There are great podcasts, great premium content, as I'm sure our viewers are well aware. The one I like that I've come across, this might be a little much for some viewers, but I enjoy listening to companies' earnings calls. There's an app, and I believe it's called Borsa on my iPhone. It's a catalog of different earnings calls, as they come out you can listen to the replay. It's probably faster to read through the transcript. But if you enjoy actually listening to the calls, that's a great way to do it. I haven't come across any companies on there where I haven't been able to find their earnings call, so it may be worth checking out.

