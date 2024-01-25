5 Viral Sam’s Club Items Worth Buying in 2024

Do you know which items at Sam’s Club are viral hits with shoppers? You might have a good idea of what’s trending if you spend a lot of time on social media, but the average shopper isn’t likely to know which Sam’s Club purchases are musts this year.

Luckily, we’ve got the inside shopping scoop. GOBankingRates spoke to a Sam’s Club representative who shared five items that are worth every penny. Add these viral hits to your next Sam’s Club shopping list.

Orii Bamboo Counter to Drawer Spice Rack

There’s a lot to love about the aesthetically pleasing Orii Bamboo Counter to Drawer Spice Rack. Sam’s Club members pay just under $30 for the rack and its 18 jars, each complete with shaker tops and stainless-steel jar lids. The rack also comes highly recommended from reviewers and maintains a 4.7 rating on the website.

But let’s talk about the spices. What sets this rack apart is that each jar comes pre-filled with spices, like paprika and rosemary, and a five-year free spice refill program.

All you have to do is pay shipping and handling and you receive free spice refills for five years. It’s a win for your kitchen, a win for eliminating five years worth of spices from your grocery list, and a savings win for your wallet!

Member’s Mark Enzo Bookcase

Sam’s Club shoppers have been singing the praises of the viral Member’s Mark Enzo Bookcase since 2023. TikTokker hip2save shared a video of the bookcase when it was back in stock and recommended members schedule theirs since it’s only available for in-club pickup.

Described by domino as a dupe to both Anthropologie’s Fern storage cabinet ($2,700) and Urban Outfitters’ Mason storage unit ($1,200), the Enzo bookcase is both stylish and significantly more affordable. It’s made of durable wood with grained veneers and antique gold hardware and priced at just under $600.

Pyrex Simply Store 28 Piece Glass Food Storage Set

The Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set is a favorite with Sam’s Club shopper Leslie, who also runs the Instagram handle Sam’s Club Savings. Leslie shared an Instagram Reel featuring the Pyrex set as an “awesome” food storage option under $30.

“It’s perfect for portioning out quick lunches or dinners on the go!” Leslie wrote.

Holding a 4.7 rating on the Sam’s Club website, when we do the math Sam’s Club members only spend about $1.07 per Pyrex food storage in the set.

Azalea Park Filigree Mirror

If you see the Azalea Park Filigree Mirror in stock during your next shopping trip, feel free to buy it. It has been described on social media as a dupe of Anthropologie’s Luisa Mirror. Currently, the Anthropologie mirror runs for $1,198 in its floor size.

In comparison, the Sam’s Club version may also be displayed on the floor and costs $800 less. Reviewers have flooded the Sam’s Club website with comments about this “perfect Anthro dupe.”

“The mirror is absolutely beautiful!” wrote reviewer Amy B. “It is so reasonably priced for the size and quality of the piece. When looking for a mirror I found most were half the size and half the quality of this one.”

Member’s Mark Weekender

The Member’s Mark Weekender has been a viral hit with Sam’s Club shoppers for several years, showing off its longevity as a hit purchase.

“Run!!! This JUST restocked,” Jessica Smith @reefrainaria posted to her 381,000 Instagram followers in a November 2022 Reel.

The Member’s Mark Weekender is back in 2024 and fully in stock. Sam’s Club members can choose from mocha, pink, black, hot pink and ivory colors when purchasing this high-quality cotton bag.

