News & Insights

Personal Finance

5 Vintage Toys in Your House That Could Be Worth A Fortune

December 16, 2023 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by Laura Bogart for GOBankingRates ->

Thinking of our childhood toys often conjures treasured memories. However, the toys we purchased with our allowance, or inherited from parents and grandparents, might be worth even more than fond memories. As GOBankingRates reported, certain vintage toys can sell for significant sums based on their rarity, desirability, and condition. When sifting through our old toy chests (or those still unpacked moving boxes), we should look for a few playthings with greater value than nostalgia alone.

Related: 6 Rare Coins That Can Be Sold Online
More: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Barbie doll vintage edition 1959 colleciton.

Classic Barbies

On the high heels of this summer’s smash hit film, Barbie is back in a big way–and collectors are willing to pay big bucks for classic models, like the No. 1 and No.2 Ponytail Barbies, who debuted in 1959. Today, these bombshells can fetch between $4,000 and $8,000 per doll, according to Barbie expert Rebecca Chulew. In an interview with KTLA.com, Chulew shares that the rarer brunette Barbies from that era can earn upwards of $6,000 out of the box.

See: 10 Vintage Electronics in Your House That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money
Here: How To Generate Passive Income With Just $500

most expensive Beanie Babies

Beanie Babies

The Beanie Baby craze was unescapable in the ’90s. Now, decades after the Beanie Baby bubble burst, certain unique beanies are plushy cash cows, such as the magenta version of Patti the Platypus, which goes for $10,000. Finding a special edition like Halo, the guardian angel, or Peace the Bear, whose tie-dye fur varies from bear to bear, will also pad our pockets. Interestingly, factory errors in the stitching or on the print tags increase a beanie’s value among collectors. 

Rachel Cruze: 15 Things To Sell in Your Home To Make Money

My Little Pony toys

My Little Pony

While My Little Ponies are still kicking their hooves on the market today, according to The Collector, some models from the ’80s have a special value. In particular, “mail-order ponies,” available only through purchases or special offers, are considered rare enough to command high prices.

Pokemon TCG game-shutterstock_1424330558

Pokémon Cards

The same cards that helped us win lunch table tournaments at school could get us a lot more than extra milk money–some first edition cards (printed between 1999-2000) are worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. To determine if our old stash has value, Save a Student advises us to look for key features such as rarity symbols, holograms, errors, extra symbols or words, and collector numbers and markers of first-edition cards.

11972, Horizontal, Legos, No People, Walmart Best Deals

Lego Sets

Lego collectors can be a passionate group, dropping a pretty penny on classic Lego sets, including several thousand dollars for the Space Command Lego set from 1979 and the 1965 truck set. Even more recent yet retired sets, like the Statue of Liberty from 2000 or 2002’s Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship, can be worth thousands. If we need help determining if that Lego set in our garage holds the building blocks of a bigger wallet, we can check websites like Brick Economy to get current price rates for different Lego pieces and sets.

With a little research and a lot of luck, we might find that the toys that delighted us in childhood can boost our very grown-up wallets.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Vintage Toys in Your House That Could Be Worth A Fortune

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.