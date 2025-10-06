5 Vintage Toys That Could Get You Over $1,000 — Are They in Your Closet?

Tidying up your parents’ or grandparents’ attic isn’t exactly anyone’s idea of a good time. But just as you reach peak exhaustion, you spot an old toy box. You figure you’re due for a break anyway, so you might as well open it. While you expect the real value to lie in cherished memories, what you find could be worth real money — potentially even thousands of dollars.

While the definition of “vintage” can vary — for elder millennials, hearing the ’80s described that way can sting — certain toys from decades past can be worth more than just a pretty penny to collectors.

GOBankingRates opened the vintage toy chest to find out which old toys you — or your family — might still have tucked away that could bring in big bucks.

Rare Pokémon Cards

Created in 1995, Pokémon has stayed relevant for nearly 30 years. While video games, movies and apps like Pokémon GO are popular today, many fans are nostalgic for the original trading cards. That nostalgia has real value: First Edition Holofoil cards from the franchise’s early days can fetch thousands at auction.

According to The Collector, a full set of these cards once sold for $8,496.

Certain Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels are so common — especially scattered across your living room floor — that the idea of any being rare might seem laughable. But certain models are in high demand. The 1971 Purple Olds 442, for example, is highly collectible due to its unique color and limited production.

Variants in hot pink or salmon have been estimated at more than $1,000.

Teddy Ruxpin

Elder millennials will remember this talking bear-like toy whose eyes and mouth moved as he narrated adventures. You either loved him — or found him mildly terrifying. But if you or your parents held onto one, you might be in luck.

According to Cheapism, a Teddy Ruxpin in good condition could sell for up to $5,000.

Original Game Boy

Your parents may have grumbled about the hours you spent playing Super Mario Land, but that original Game Boy could now be worth thousands. One seller on eBay has listed a launch edition Game Boy for $5,100.

You might not have rescued the princess back then, but now, your childhood gaming could pay off in a big way.

Original Furby

Caught up in the Furby craze of the late ’90s and early 2000s? That fuzzy, quirky creature you tried to forget might actually be worth remembering — especially if you still have one.

Cheapism reported that some original Furbies have sold for at least $1,000.

You won’t get rich overnight selling vintage toys on sites like eBay, but you could earn a surprising amount — sometimes more than $1,000 per item. So, it might be time to volunteer to clean out that attic. Who knows what treasures are waiting to be rediscovered?

